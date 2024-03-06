Love Is Blind season 6 reunion: What to expect

As season 6 of Love is Blind is nearing its end with episode 12 of the phenomenal show dropping on March 6, at 3 am ET, fans have already been talking about its reunion. Expected to release on March 13, at 9 pm ET, on Netflix, the Love is Blind season 6 reunion was announced by Nick and Vanessa Lachey in a reunion video launched on the platform's YouTube channel.

This reunion is the most anticipated because this season has gained the most fan traction. Fans have been taking to social media to share memes and their views on the major storylines such as that of Jeramey-Laura-Sarah Ann, Brittany Kenneth, AD-Mathew-Clay, and Jess-Jimmy, which the reunion episode is expected to cover.

Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expected to ask them fan questions which they were seen sorting out in the reunion episode YouTube clip.

What to expect from the Love is Blind season 6 reunion?

According to Netflix, the reunion episode is to be shot in front of a live audience whose priceless reactions are to liven up the episode even more.

Season 4 was supposed to be airing the show live, with a live audience, but was delayed by hours due to technical difficulties, which made the makers shoot the season 5 reunion in advance. Season 6 reunion is also to be pre-recorded, eliminating the chances of a live not working out, which the fans had stressed about on social media following the season 4 mishap.

With the fan frenzy on social media about Jeramey's love triangle, Matthew's exit from the game after getting caught for being romantic with too many ladies, the bean dip fiasco, Jimmy and Chelsea's notorious fights, and Jess' relationship with Jimmy. Fans want to know what these stars are up to now. The reunion episode is expected to deliver just that, that too coming straight from the stars themselves.

Apart from these controversial happenings of the show, the reunion will also cover the married lives of the couples who ended up saying yes at the altar in episode 12 of Love is Blind season 6. Fans will get to see if their marriages are going smoothly or have started to get bumpy.

The YouTube clip that announced the Love is Blind season 6 reunion

The reunion announcement clip was released on the streaming service's Netflix channel before the release of episodes 10 & 11, which dropped on February 28. Hosts Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa Lachey were seen holding writing pads and making notes about who will attend the episode.

Vanessa was ticking off the names in her book, saying, "AD, Brittany, Clay, Jimmy-Chelsea" confirming their presence on the reunion episode. Nick says, "So much to ask. And America and the world will be watching." To which Vanessa asks, "You know who has the best questions?" And they both exclaim in unison, "The fans".

The clip ended with the announcement of the release date and time of the Love is Blind season 6 reunion episode, which will be on Wednesday, March 13, at 9 pm ET, or 6 pm PT.

All the previous seasons of Love is Blind are available to watch on Netflix.