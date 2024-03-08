Love is Blind season 6: Reunion looks revealed

Love is Blind season 6 aired its season finale on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the finale segment, fans saw Chelsea and Jimmy break up even before the altar and Clay said no at the altar.

The only couple that came out of the latest season of the Netflix social experiment about love was Amy and Johnny, who said 'I Do' at the altar. The episode was explosive to say the least, and provided fans with immense drama with Chelsea and Jimmy's fight, Clay telling AD that although he didn't want to marry her, he still wanted to be with her.

Fans will get to see the show's aftermath next week during the show's reunion special set to air on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 on Netflix.

The show's official Instagram handle revealed more information about the reunion, including what the cast would wear. They posted the pictures online to excite fans for the upcoming episode.

Brittany, AD, Jess, Chelsea, Jimmy, Kenneth, Johnny and more set to attend the Love is Blind season 6 reunion

Love is Blind season 6 is set to return next week with its reunion special. The episode will see several cast members return as they will sit down with Nick and Vanessa Lachey to talk about their lives since the show and where their relationships currently stand.

By the end of Love is Blind season 6, only one couple came out strong, Amy and Johnny, both of whom will be in attendance. The female Love is Blind season 6 cast member will be rocking a maroon shimmery gown while Johnny will appear in a tuxedo.

Similarly, Jess will be seen wearing a red dress, while AD will be seen wearing a "body-hugging rhinestone-encrusted" gown. Chelsea will appear in a gold and black gown while Brittany will appear in a black gown.

As for the male Love is Blind stars, the men who are confirmed to appear include Jimmy, Johnny, Clay, Jeramey, and Kenneth.

What happened in Love is Blind season 6?

In the reunion special, fans will find out answers to several burning questions that they may have. The latest season of the Netflix reality show saw several cast members form a connection while in the pods and get engaged.

However, more than one love triangle came out of it and some even connected after the pods.

Jimmy was attracted to both Chelsea and Jess but ultimately chose the former. However, he and Jess spoke during a group outing in Charlotte where the male cast member told her that she was still his "no. 1."

Laura and Jeramey got engaged on Love is Blind but broke up even before they could buy wedding dresses. Laura was enraged to find out that his fiancé had met up with Sarah Ann, an ex from the pods and spent the entire night "talking" to her.

Laura called off the wedding. The female cast member will be joining the reunion special virtually from Spain.

As for AD and Clay, the two made it to the altar but Clay said it would have been irresponsible for him to say he wanted to marry her.

While Jimmy broke off his engagement before his wedding day, Clay waited until after AD said 'I Do' to say no.

Tune in on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 9 pm ET to watch where the cast stands with each other after filming the Netflix show.