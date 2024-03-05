Love Is Blind season 6 reunion: Release timings for all regions

Love Is Blind Season 6's Reunion is right around the corner, and it will see the participants come together to reflect on a chaotic season. There have been arguments (mostly between Chelsea and Jimmy) and heartbreaking breakups but also growing connections as couples head towards the altar.

The Reunion special will air on Netflix on March 13, 2024. Last season's reunion was one hour and nine minutes long, about the typical runtime for each episode.

Fans will learn which couples that tied the knot have remained together. They will also get an insight into the love lives of the participants who went their separate ways.

Release dates and timings of Love Is Blind

Season 6 Reunion for all regions

Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion will air on March 13, a week after the penultimate episode. This will see the participants reunite a year after they either made their marriage official or couldn't look past their uncertainties.

It will be presented by co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, who have fronted the show since its first season aired in 2020. They will sit down with the cast members to dig into the drama from the pods and how they've been getting on.

The Reunion will be available to stream at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST). This differs from the usual time Netflix drops the show's episodes. Viewers wanting to watch the episode can do so by subscribing to Netflix's streaming service, where three plans are available.

The first is an ad-supported plan at $6.99 a month. You can also catch the hit Reality TV show on an ad-free plan for $15.49 per month. A premium subscription plan with additional features is available for $22.99 per month.

The table below will help fans wanting to catch Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion around the globe:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 6 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 9 pm, Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 2 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Central European Time 3 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Indian Standard Time 7:30 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 10 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 11 am, Thursday, March 14, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Which couples are still together?

Five couples emerged from the pods after much deliberation as they forged connections with other participants. But only three remain heading into Episode 12.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham went their separate ways during episode 8. The former felt that her relationship lacked passion since leaving the pods.

Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski were the latest couple to split after clashing throughout their time together post-Pods. They ended things during episode 11 because of his connection with fellow castmate Sarah Ann.

That leaves three couples heading into the penultimate episode where they will either tie the knot or make a U-turn. They are:

Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre

Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith and Clay Gravesande

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell

How have those three couples gotten on?

There has been a ton of drama during Love Is Blind Season 6 that has placed major doubts on several couples' marriage plans. None more so than with Chelsea and Jimmy who have constantly argued.

The pair grew close during their time in the pods but were entangled in somewhat of a love rectangle. Chelsea also connected with fellow castmate Trevor Sova while Jimmy bonded with Jessica Vestal.

That proved to be problematic during episodes 10 and 11 of Love Is Blind Season 6. Trevor and Jess joined the cast for a day out at the lake and held intriguing conversations with their former connections.

Meanwhile, Amy and Johnny have had no such issues during their time together post-pods. In fact, Amy's father gave his daughter's fiancee his approval to marry.

AD and Clay have had some issues, as the latter is anxious about remaining monogamous in their relationship. AD's mother warned her that he's not the one if he's having such doubts.

Fans can catch the highly anticipated Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion on Netflix on March 13 at 9 p.m. EST.