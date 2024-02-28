"Sick of her sh*t whining": Love is Blind fans react to Chelsea and Jimmy's dramatic fight

Love is Blind season 6 returned with two new episodes on Wednesday, February 28. Titled What Could Have Been, episode 10 focused on a few of the engaged pairs meeting each other's families, with one of the couples being Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell. While Chelsea met Jimmy's parents without any apparent hiccups, what stole the limelight was their dramatic fight that unfolded later.

The pair had a fallout over Jimmy attending his friend's birthday party. Chelsea complained she had been "cranky" all day, after some of the female cast members reported to her that Jimmy had been hanging out with girls alone. At one point, the 31-year-old flight attendant implied Jimmy met Jessica Vestal, his ex from the pods.

Jimmy, however, maintained his innocence, denying meeting Jessica at all. Love is Blind fans have taken to social media to condemn Chelsea's overreaction to the entire situation, with one netizen, @MissNatMill, claiming on X:

"Chelsea aka Megan Fox is so insecure.. he was gone an hour and a half. She's pathetic. Sick of her sh*t whining over rubbish."

Several viewers labelled Chelsea "annoying" while criticizing her "insecure" antics.

What went wrong between Chelsea and Jimmy on Love is Blind season 6 episode 10?

Chelsea complained about feeling "embarrassed" when some of her cast mates reached out to her, asking why she wasn't hanging out with Jimmy. She bombarded her fiancé with questions about who he was with at the party. Chelsea implied feeling neglected, but the 28-year-old defended himself.

"If you're fishing for me to tell you that I text my girl friends all the time. If you wanna sign up for me, you have to sign up for all my friends too."

Chelsea probed more about who he hung out with at the party, suggesting she found out it was Jessica. Jimmy, however, denied the accusation.

"I think you're fishing. I think you're insecure about the Jess thing. I don't even have a clue what Jess looks like other than the picture Jeramey showed me."

Chelsea suggested she didn't want to marry a man who parties all the time, while Jimmy insisted he didn't and clarified he was gone barely for an hour and a half. The Love is Blind star snapped:

"The only night I went out that you didn't go be with your friends was last night. And I was gone an hour and a half a total. Just to make an appearance for a friend's birthday. I don't think that's unreasonable."

Chelsea broke down while accusing Jimmy of lying to her about his personality in the pods. She contemplated whether choosing him was the right decision she had made. The flight attendant was also unsure if she could trust Jimmy anymore. Annoyed by their heated exchange, Jimmy responded:

"If you think I'm full of sh*t, I don't care to be with you either. All I can do is continue to get you to trust that I'll be a good husband. But if you're sitting here saying that you don't even trust the things I'm saying to you in front of my friends and family, then I don't care to be with you either."

Chelsea was taken aback by his reservation and continued to cry as Jimmy declared that it wouldn't work between them. He stormed off the room with Chelsea following to stop him from leaving. Jimmy concluded their dramatic fight by stating that she had "overstepped" his "boundaries."

Love is Blind fans are branding Chelsea a "narcissist" and "crazy" for her approach to the situation.

Those interested in the ongoing developments can watch Love is Blind season 6 on Netflix.