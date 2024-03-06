Love Is Blind season 6: What went wrong between Chelsea and Jimmy? Explained

Love Is Blind season 6 finale episode 12, titled Meet Me at the Altar, aired exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Episode 11 ended on a cliffhanger when Jimmy Presnell asked his fiancée Chelsea Blackwell if she would say yes at the wedding altar.

Previously, the two had faced many problems in their relationship after their time in the pods ended. Both Love is Blind contestants Jimmy and Chelsea were in a love triangle with their fellow cast mates, Jessica Vestal and Trevor Sova, respectively. In the end, Jimmy and Chelsea chose each other instead.

During the Love is Blind season finale, Jimmy confessed he doesn't want to get married after their explosive verbal fight in episode 10. Additionally, the reason behind Jimmy's no was Chelsea "overstepping his boundaries" and disclosing Jimmy's confidential information on camera, as well as accusing him of cheating. Jimmy explained:

"Every day, you've done exactly what I would want in a wife. I love you to death and I want a relationship with you. And I want us to work so bad. But I don't want to go to the altar. I can't."

Love Is Blind season 6 contestant Jimmy Presnell broke up with Chelsea Blackwell in the finale episode

In episode 10, the two Love is Blind cast members seemed ready for marriage. Chelsea even met Jimmy's mom, dad, and sister over lunch, but to the viewer's surprise, things turned the opposite after a huge argument.

When Jimmy told her he went out for a friend's birthday, Chelsea said she couldn't be with someone who parties too much. Jimmy repeatedly mentioned that he offered her to come with him, but she refused.

The conversation escalated quickly when Chelsea inquired Jimmy whether he hung out with Jess. In the end, Jimmy told Chelsea the reason behind their relationship issues was her insecurities and inability to trust him.

Eventually, Chelsea apologized for her behavior, but it left Jimmy wondering whether they would last as a couple; this ultimately contributed to his final decision. While breaking up with Chelsea on the Love is Blind season 6 finale, he said:

"We're condensing it down to one argument, but it’s been like five or six really big issues that really hit home and hurt my feelings."

The 28-year-old software sales professional had seemingly started doubting their relationship when Chelsea called Amy and Johnny the strongest couple on the show. This statement offended Jimmy as he thought Chelsea should consider her relationship the best one.

When Jimmy decided to break up, Chelsea was heartbroken:

"Why did you propose to me? I feel like you weren't even trying to get married. I did not just expect this right now. We were just picking our songs for walking into the f**king reception. Are you kidding me?"

Before they parted ways she had expressed that despite having arguments, both of them had learned to handle conflict through the Love is Blind experiment. When Jimmy told her he didn't feel the same, Chelsea was upset and asked him why he waited until the wedding preparations began to confront her.

The two parted ways as Chelsea left their amusement park date, teary-eyed.

Love is Bind season 6 reunion is set to air on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.