Over the previous episodes of Love is Blind season 6, several couples have gone from connecting in the pods to discussing their impending marriage on camera. Love is Blind is known for chronicling fast-paced relationships that stem out of the journey which eventually tries to investigate whether it is possible to fall in love with someone without having seen them.

Similar to many other couples on the Netflix show, Chelsea and Jimmy have had their share of ups and downs in their relationship.

Love is Blind star Chelsea recently gave an exclusive interview to PEOPLE in which she opened up about her fights with Jimmy that unfolded over episode 11. Chelsea admitted in the interview that was published on March 5, that she couldn't handle Jimmy's other girlfriends' presence and that she had to have an awkward conversation with him on camera. She also added that she wasn't someone who prefers to not clear the air with someone they love.

Love is Blind star Chelsea's struggles with Jimmy explored

From her first appearance in the pods to the finale of Love is Blind season 6 on Netflix, Chelsea has had more than a few dramatic moments. Most of her relationship with Jimmy was replete with fights caught on camera.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Chelsea reflected upon her experience on the show. Speaking about the fact that she herself ended up inviting scorn from viewers at times, Chelsea said:

"I think there was so much context missing from both of those massive arguments, which is so unfortunate because I look like a literal insane person when it comes to exposing my life and having my relationship open to the world. There's so much context that led me to those points that we're missing. So it sucks to see those parts not be shown, but it is what it Is."

One of those arguments broke up after Jimmy went out with his female friends, one of whom he had slept with earlier, and Chelsea became uneasy. She brought up the connection during their argument, which infuriated Jimmy because they had made a deal not to discuss it in public.

Chelsea acknowledged in the interview that she wasn't at her best, but she also said that since they were still working through some relationship issues and were only a few days away from perhaps getting married, the talk was necessary.

Chelsea said:

"His girlfriends, he briefly mentioned in the pods, the first group of friends that I've met of his. I have guy friends, and I didn't have a problem with it at all. There was no issues on my end. But there were so much respect (issues) and boundaries that were just not there. So that's where I had an issue."

Chelsea has also pointed out that a year has gone since those events were recorded and she has been on a personal development path, which included beginning treatment, even though viewers of Love is Blind season 6 are only now witnessing the outcome of their conflicts.

When fans last saw Chelsea and Jimmy together, they were heading to an amusement park for one of their last pre-wedding dates. In episode 11 of the Netflix show, the two talked about their future after getting over their previous blowout argument.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are exclusively available on Netflix.