"Dodged a bullet": Love Is Blind fans react to Jimmy and Chelsea's break-up 

Love Is Blind season 6 returned to Netflix with episode 12 on Wednesday, March 6, 2023. The latest installment focused on the engaged couples' wedding day but Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell didn't make it past their marriage planning period. If their journey on the reality show is looked at, the pair has encountered several rough patches.

Be it Jimmy's inappropriate comments or Chelsea voicing her insecurities, viewers have condemned the couple ample times. Now that it is shown the duo has called it quits for each other, fans are breathing a sigh of relief. User @TinersA wrote on X:

"Honestly, Jimmy dodged a bullet after enduring through everything with Chelsea’s insecurities and arguments."

A barrage of Love Is Blind fans have sided with Jimmy, but there are a few who are supporting Chelsea. However, a majority of them are just appreciating that they've finally made the appropriate call to part ways.

How did Chelsea and Jimmy end their relationship in Love Is Blind season 6?

During a one-on-one date after the wedding shopping and preparation, Jimmy, 28, confronted Chelsea, 31, about her opinion on going to the altar together. The latter admitted it had been a "rollercoaster of emotions" going through the experiment with him. She noted:

"We can have fun together, we know that, but we have also health with some crap and we've gotten through it. We know we can handle conflict."

Chelsea seemed optimistic about saying "I do" at the altar. The flight attendant explained that she feels secure and confident in moving forward with him.

"I do see a life with you. I see you being an amazing husband. I see you being an amazing dad."

However, the feeling wasn't mutual. The 28-year-old software sales professional stated he loves her to "death," but it did seem like the right time for him to settle down with Chelsea. He explained:

"Every day, you've done exactly what I would want in a wife. I love you to death and I want a relationship with you. And I want us to work so bad. But I don't want to go to the altar. I can't."

Chelsea broke down after listening to Jimmy's reservations. She accused him of knowing the entire time that he would reject her, but he continued to play along while they prepared for the wedding day. The Love Is Blind season 6 star asked:

"Why did you propose to me? I feel like you weren't even trying to get married. I did not just expect this right now. We were just picking our songs for walking into the f**king reception. Are you kidding me?"

She slammed Jimmy for wasting her time, and the discussion that followed wasn't cordial. The couple brought up their past issues and got embroiled in a heated argument once again before Chelsea stormed off, only to halt at a distance and break down again.

The public opinion on their breakup appears to be mixed. A lot of Love Is Blind fans claim Jimmy "dodged a bullet" by not tying the knot with an "insecure" person like Chelsea, who "plays victim" most of the time. However, a section did not appreciate Jimmy's antics of going ahead with the wedding preparation, giving hopes of marriage, and then suddenly backing out.

In another dramatic twist, Clay refuses to marry AD at the altar, leaving only Amy and Johnny as the only engaged pair to finally marry at the end of the experiment.

Love Is Blind season 6 is available to watch on Netflix.