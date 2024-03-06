"Ain’t no mf way": Love is Blind fans slam Clay for saying no at the altar

Love is Blind season 6 aired its season finale this week on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. During the episode, the couples were seen making the final decision about whether they wanted to get married or not.

Note: The following article contains spoilers for Love is Blind season 6 episode 12.

One of the crucial segments of the show featured a couple breaking up before their wedding day, while two couples made it to the aisle. While Johnny and Amy said, "I do," and walked away as a married couple, the same cannot be said for Clay and AD. Although AD was ready to get married, the male cast member didn't believe that he was ready for marriage.

Fans of the show turned to social media to express their opinions on the segment, and while they were relieved that Clay and AD were not married, they were conflicted about their sentiments for Clay. A netizen, @EyezOn02 wrote on X,

"Ain't no mf way clay is gonna do AD like that. He should have told her before and broke it off like Jimmy did Chelsea."

"The names I wanna call Clay rn": Love is Blind season 6 fans slam Clay online

Love is Blind season 6 episode 12 began with Chelsea and Jimmy breaking up, as the latter wasn't sure that it was the best idea. The female cast member was heartbroken that she didn't make it to the altar, but there was one bride who did but didn't walk away with a husband.

The episode featured Clay and AD spending time with family and friends before making it to the altar. AD noted that she had butterflies and was shaking. She told the cameras that she never envisioned it for herself and was glad she found someone like Clay.

While the two made it to the altar, they didn't make it past it. Clay told AD at the altar that he became a better man through the process and thanked her for her patience.

However, Clay added that the reason he said he loved her was because they had been able to talk about the issues they faced together. The season 6 cast member emphasized that although their journey had been fast, they had been authentic with one another and had "real uncomfortable" conversations that led them to the altar.

AD told the Love is Blind star that her life changed when they met in the pods. She called him her "home" and a "safe space." She further described him as "intelligent" and "beautiful" and noted that she loved how raw and authentic he was as a person.

When the minister asked the Love is Blind couple whether they would tie the knot, AD said, "I do." However, Clay noted that he didn't think it was responsible for him to say yes to her. He added that he still wanted to be with her and that he loved her, but he didn't want to put a "time frame" on it.

"It’s irresponsible of me to say yes in this time when I’m not ready to give you 100%, and you wouldn’t want that," Clay told her.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the announcement and slammed the cast member online.

Episodes of Love is Blind season 6 are available to stream on Netflix.