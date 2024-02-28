"Spot the bullsh*t": Love is Blind fans react to AD's mom meeting Clay

Love is Blind season 6 is inching closer to the finale, and one couple that fans do not wish to see end up together is Clay Gravesande and AD, aka Amber Desiree Smith. Clay has voiced several sensational opinions on the show, be it having doubts about staying faithful in a long-term relationship or insisting AD go to the gym if she ever gets out of shape or pregnant.

AD, aware of his issues and who's already branded herself a "fix-a-ho," seems to believe she can change him by being a positive force in his life, which fans disagree with. Episode 10, titled What Could Have Been, which was released on Wednesday, February 28, witnessed Clay meeting AD's mother for the first time.

Clay left an impression on AD's mom that "he's worth fighting for." Though Love is Blind fans found some of her opinions "wise," they still believe AD and Clay can never work out. User @sweethoneysim wrote on X:

"I’m over AD. She presents herself as this intelligent and no nonsense woman, but can’t spot the bullsh*t in her face. This will not end well."

In addition to this, viewers are also disappointed at how AD's mom could have possibly overlooked Clay as a red flag for her daughter.

Clay meets AD's mom on Love is Blind season 6

Fans react to Clay and AD's relationship (Image via X/@sweethoneysim)

Before Clay arrived at the restaurant, AD was complaining to her mother about her fiance's schedule. The reality star claimed she had planned a sweet surprise date for him at home, which he never showed up for. When Clay finally met AD's mother, he voiced his reservations about struggling with past relationships:

"My parents were married for 24 years, I saw how divorce kind of split up our household."

The Love is Blind star's mom was quick to set the record straight, highlighting that his parent's history has nothing to do with the foundation he'll set up with his partner. She explained:

"Some of the stuff that we go through as your mother and father, that's our stuff. Just saying, 'I'm going mess this up. I'm going to do something.' That's self-sabotage because you have to form and figure out your own stuff for yourself."

AD's mother reflected on the gravity of their situation, disclosing that AD told her, "I can follow him," a statement she'd never heard her daughter say before. She explained that no one is perfect and they have to learn how to "grow together." At one point during the meeting, the mother and daughter duo discussed the "roadblock" in the engaged couple's bond when the elderly noted:

"The sad part is what he's (Clay) worried about is not even his. Like you can't take on your parent's stuff. You can't take on our failures."

AD admitted she is fully aware of Clay's issues but claims she trusts the man so much that she can follow him off a cliff without a parachute, knowing he'd be there to catch her. The mother predicted their relationship could work, but advised her daughter:

"Give it your all. If, for some strange reason, he doesn't think that your all is enough for him, then that's not your guy."

AD's mother also suggested Clay "stand on his foundation," irrespective of what had occurred in his parent's life. Clay reassured his fiance's mother that he'll "fight for Amber." AD's mother advised the engaged couple on Love is Blind to keep their energy up for the relationship to work.

A barrage of Love is Blind fans are impressed by the wisdom shared by AD's mother, yet many disapprove of the idea that her daughter's relationship with Clay can work. Several are advising AD to "run" away from him:

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episode 12 on Wednesday, March 6.