Love is Blind season 5 episodes 5-7: Release timings for all regions

Earlier this month, Netflix released four episodes of Love is Blind season 5 that have been making headlines online. Single men and women stepped into the show in the hopes of finding a true connection and getting married to their soulmates.

Beginning with the pods, the individuals communicate without seeing each other, and by the time they are certain about their relationship, one of them proposes marriage to the other. Couples are only allowed to see each other after engagement.

They will have to decide whether they want to get married after spending a few days together in the real world and getting to know one other's families and friends. The first four episodes of Love is Blind season 5 were released on September 22, 2023, and episodes 5, 6, and 7 will be released on September 29, 2023.

In addition, according to the description of the show's season 5, these points are mentioned:

“Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less conventional approach to modern dating in Houston, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods.”

It further mentioned:

“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.”

In their quest to find love, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will guide and mentor the couple.

How many couples have been engaged in Love is Blind until now?

It has been 4 seasons since the show, Love is Blind, began, and many couples have found their true connection and are now married and living together. Many have settled down with someone they met during this experiment, although some have gone home heartbroken.

The experiment of Netflix's show, Love is Blind season 5, can be explained as follows:

"Since the only requirement for the experiment is falling in love, sight unseen, the singles won’t be able to see each other in the completely soundproofed rooms, where they’ll prioritize emotional connections over physical first impressions."

The fifth season of the show, Love is Blind, featured many single men and women, including Aaliyah, Estefania, Shondra, Paige, Renee, Lydia, Erica, Miriam, Stacy, Johnie, Linda, Mayra, Taylor, Robert, Izzy, Chris, Efrain, Ernesto, Connor, Enoch, Jarred, Jared, Josh, Carter, Justice, Milton, and Uche.

Amidst all of this, some couples are engaged, including

Taylor Rue and Jared “JP” Pierce Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder Lydia Gonzalez and James “Milton” Johnson IV

On September 29, 2023, Netflix will release three episodes of season 5 of the show. Here are the exact dates and times based on region:

Country Date Time South Africa (SAST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am Dubai, UAE (GST) September 29, 2023 11:00 am Sydney, Australia (AEST) September 29, 2023 5:00 pm Japan (KST) September 29, 2023 4:00 pm Hawaii (HST) September 28, 2023 9:00 pm Alaska (AKDT) September 28, 2023 11:00 pm West Coast of the US (PT) September 29, 2023 12:00 am South Korea (KST) September 29, 2023 4:00 pm Midwest of the US (CT) September 29, 2023 2:00 am East Coast of the US (ET) September 29, 2023 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) September 29, 2023 4:00 am England (BST) September 29, 2023 8:00 am France (CEST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am Germany (CEST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am Italy (CEST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am Spain (CEST) September 29, 2023 9:00 am India (IST) September 29, 2023 12:30 pm

Catch the upcoming episodes of Love is Blind season 5 on Netflix.