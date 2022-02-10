What is Love Cloud? Price, how to book, and all about the Vegas 'Mile-High' club

An airplane business called the Love Cloud, which allows passengers to join the Mile High Club, has been introduced in Las Vegas. Its founder Andy Johnson, who is also a pilot, described the experience as a relationship saver to the New York Times. He said:

“You come with a smile on your face, and you leave with a bigger smile on your face.”

He added:

“We help keep people from divorcing, I’ll tell you that right now.”

Love Cloud has stated that the interiors of the private jet are decorated with custom-made foam mattresses with red satin sheets and adult pillows. The bedding is cleaned after every flight.

Couples are promised complete privacy while being on board. The pilot has been told to wear noise cancelation headphones while in the cockpit as well.

How to book a private jet with Love Cloud?

The 45-minute travel above Sin City costs $995. Love Cloud also offers a 60-minute experience for $1,095 and a 90-minute experience for $1,495.

Couples can also book inflight weddings, which cost $1,195. The private jet also offers a one-course meal for $100, and a three-course meal is set for $1,595.

The flight can accommodate groups of up to four people as well. Each extra person beyond the couple will have to pay $200.

One can book tickets through lovecloudvegas.com. The company had amassed over 9k followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

Frelima Howard, a Love Cloud passenger, stated in an interview that she had received the package as a wedding gift. Being members of the Mile High Club already, she added that the experience was “really nice and exclusive and private.”

Her husband Keith Howard added that the flight did not last long enough. His wife added that she “never got dressed faster in my life.”

The company is looking into expanding its business into Los Angeles as well. Its owner Andy Johnson and business partner Tony Blake also mentioned that their business might turn into a reality television show as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

The company seems to have a redemption arc for the owner. Johnson’s pilot license was suspended in 2009 after not having the right aircraft certifications. In 2012, Johnson pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless operation of an aircraft after suffering a minor plane accident. He served 20 days in prison as well.

Edited by R. Elahi