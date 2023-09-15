Love at First Sight review: Is the Netflix rom-com worth watching? 

Love at First Sight is a brand new romantic comedy movie that debuted exclusively on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023. The rom-com has been gleaned from author Jennifer E. Smith's highly cherished novel, The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight. In the movie, actors Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy are seen playing Hadley and Oliver, the lead characters.

Vanessa Caswill is the director of the movie, while Katie Lovejoy has written the screenplay. The Netflix movie centers around two star-crossed strangers, Oliver and Hadley, who have a meet-cute moment on a flight to London.

Despite their constant banter, the two have had immense chemistry from the very beginning of the story. Defying all the odds, the pair goes on to fall in love and develop a romantic relationship.

Ever since the movie was released, viewers have been curious to learn how Love at First Sight has turned out. Despite having a predictable plotline and several corny moments, the movie presents the audience with a feel-good and comfortable watch. On top of that, brilliant performances by the two lead cast members have elevated the movie and made it worth watching.

A review of Netflix's Love at First Sight - A feel-good rom-com backed up by impressive acting by the lead pair

A meet-cute love story with consistent pacing

From the very beginning of the Netflix film Love at First Sight, it is quite clear what the storyline will be due to its predictable plot. However, despite the plot being predictable enough, what makes the movie watchable is its heartwarming nature and adequate pacing throughout.

The movie has embraced its true nature of being a feel-good love story with no extraordinary twists or turns, and that's what makes it stand out. It is unapologetically corny with a touch of warmth and fuzziness, making it a comfortable watch for the audience. The story does not drag or fall flat at any point in time, with its elements of charm provided mostly by the two lead actors.

Vanessa Caswill, the film's director, has also done a great job of presenting the story in a subtle yet appealing way. The story has the potential to feel a bit over-the-top in several moments, but the good direction has prevented it from being that way. Scenes of the lead pair's silly banter or their heart-to-heart conversations are brilliantly directed, making it a successful rom-com.

Solid acting performances by Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy

A still from Love at First Sight (Image Via Netflix Tudum)

The two lead actors, Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson did an amazing job portraying their respective characters. Richardson, as an anxious and quirky 20-year-old college student going to his recently divorced father's wedding, is quite raw and believable.

While Hardy, as a 22-year-old college student disturbed and worried by the news of the return of his mother's cancer after so many years, is also quite likable. Even though there is an emotionally heavy storyline about Oliver's mother's health, the story keeps itself quite light-hearted.

Throughout the movie Love at First Sight, the lead pair has held on to their characters by delving deep into them. Thus, their acting has elevated the film to another level of success and made a perfectly ordinary story into a gripping watch.

