What is Shea'na Grigsby’s job? 'Love Is Blind' contestant was a three-sport athlete in college

Jubilant Shea'na Grigsby is excited to find someone who matches her “colorful life” on season 2 of Love Is Blind, airing on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

Shea'na Grigsby, who will talk to 15 single men through pods during the show's initial episodes, is pretty optimistic about finding her Mr. Perfect on the show.

What does Love Is Blind's Shea'na Grigsby do?

Shea'na Grigsby is currently working as Event Partnership Director at Next College Student Athlete in the Greater Chicago area.

The 36-year-old started her professional career in 2008 with Northwestern University's Department of Athletics, where she worked as the Director of Tutorial Services and Academic Advisor.

She then joined the University of Minnesota as Academic Counselor, Football in 2011, and worked for two years until 2014, before joining as Associate Director, Nancy & Donald Resnick Academic Support Center for Student-Athletes at Temple University.

After leaving Temple University in 2015, Grigsby joined Carthage College as Director of Student Success, where she “coordinated and led a 14-member CARE (Crisis and Risk Evaluation) Team from various administrative offices across the college campus,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

In 2016, she joined Randstad Technologies US as Account Manager - Direct Hire Services. After working there for 8 months, the TV star started working as Market Coordinator - Special Events and Guinness USA (Diageo) with MKTG until 2018.

From August 2018 to January 2020, Grigsby worked as Field Marketing Manager at Strategic Group. Since January 2020, Grigsby has been working at NCSA (Next College Student Athlete).

The former three-sport athlete at Carthage College (Volleyball, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field), Grigsby, was inducted into the college's Hall of Fame in 2011 for winning 8 National Championships and 17 All-American Awards.

Grigsby is passionate about working with athletes and their families. To gain more exposure and knowledge in this field, Grigsby completed her Master of Education in Sport Management from the prestigious Cleveland State University.

When not working, Grigsby enjoys shopping, traveling, reading, spending time with friends, and being outdoors.

Now, with Love is Blind, Grigsby has embarked on an adventurous journey to find love. She hopes to find someone who follows their words since she is not a fan of people “who don’t align their actions and their words.”

The season 2 finale of Netflix's Love is Blind will air on February 25, 2022, revealing whether Grigsby will be lucky to find love or not.

