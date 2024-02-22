Love Is Blind's Brittany opens up about relationship issues with Kenneth

The recent breakup of Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham, participants in Love is Blind season 6, has captured the attention of viewers and fans. This development marks a significant turn in the series, where couples engage and form connections without seeing each other.

Brittany and Kenneth, who formed a deep emotional bond during the show's 'pod' phase, leading to an engagement, faced challenges as they transitioned from the pods to real life.

The primary reason for their split, as revealed by Brittany in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on February 21, was not the speculated issue of Kenneth’s phone usage but a mutual realization of the absence of intimacy and passion in their relationship, particularly post-honeymoon.

The absence of intense passion led to the split between Brittany and Kenneth

Brittany and Kenneth’s journey on Love Is Blind took a dramatic turn as they decided to end their relationship before it could culminate in marriage. The crucial conversation that led to their breakup, as depicted in Love is Blind, occurred in their shared living space.

Brittany initiated the discussion, expressing concerns about the diminishing intimacy and passion, which were pivotal in their initial connection during the show's unique format.

Contrary to popular belief, Kenneth’s partner's engagement with their phone was not a significant factor in their breakup. Instead, it was a mutual feeling that the relationship lacked the essential elements of desire and emotional connection that had initially drawn them together.

In a conversation with Entertainment Weekly on February 21, Brittany highlighted the absence of the intense passion they experienced during the early stages of their relationship. This lack of emotional depth became increasingly apparent after the honeymoon, leading Brittany to address these concerns directly with Kenneth.

Brittany stated:

“The crave, and the passion, and the intensity of our pod experience didn't necessarily continue throughout the rest of our relationship…Towards the end of it, it definitely started to drift away. Truly, from my perspective, the intimacy, and the craving, and the passion is what led us to take a turn in our relationship."

Time on Love Is Blind

Brittany and Kenneth's relationship journey on Love Is Blind had emotional peaks and eventual realizations. Their initial pod's connection was built on shared values, experiences, and deep emotional understanding.

As an educator and former teacher, they bonded over their professional backgrounds and personal experiences, like losing a parent. This strong bond led to Kenneth's heartfelt proposal to Brittany in episode 3—a high point.

Kenneth's dedication to his career and the couple's issues with physical and emotional intimacy became more evident during this phase. Although Love is Blind portrayed Kenneth's phone usage, Brittany clarified that it was not a significant problem in their relationship.

“No, no, no, the phone situation had nothing to do with me and Kenneth's relationship going in the opposite direction of a wedding…It had absolutely nothing to do with it."

She further added:

"I noticed Kenneth being on his phone a few different times, and it comes down to the point of really putting into perspective about his career, and how that's so important to him, and also it then becomes important to me because I'm his partner, and was his partner throughout this experience."

She continued:

“I never had a problem with it where it was a concern for me. It was more so of, he needs his moment, because Kenneth takes pride in being an introvert."

The central challenge was the gradual decline in the deep emotional and intimate connection they initially shared. In the aftermath of their breakup, both Brittany and Kenneth reflected on their experiences. Kenneth acknowledged his introspective nature and how it might have been perceived during their time together.

Final thoughts

The story of Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham in Love Is Blind serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities of relationships, especially under the unique circumstances of Love Is Blind. Their breakup, rooted in a lack of emotional intimacy and passion, highlights the challenges couples face when transitioning from an isolated, intense environment to everyday life.

