Love Island South Africa season 1 cast: Where are they now?

Love Island's success as a franchise is evident in its widespread popularity. Apart from having 10 seasons under the original show's belt, the franchise has also seen highly celebrated adaptations in countries like the USA, Brazil, and South Africa.

The South African version of Love Island is currently one season old, and fans are eagerly anticipating its continuation. While fans gear up for season 2, they are going over their past favorites to see what they've been up to, if they've found new love or new career avenues. And also to know their Instagrams to guess if any of them are making a reappearance in the upcoming season.

What are the contestants of Love Island South Africa season 1 up to?

1) Libho Geza

Libho Geza won Love Island South Africa with Thimna by his side. However, a year into their relationship, Libho and Thimna announced their breakup. Libho's popularity got him to feature in The Challenge season 38.

After winning the show, he also started endorsing various brands like Cadbury, KFC, and Mitchum, to name a few. His profile also hints at his ascension in the modeling industry.

2) Thimna Shooto

After her breakup with Libho, the couple was faced with many rekindling rumors, which Thimna was quick to put to rest, confirming their name was stricken from the list of couples from Love Island who are still together. Her career has been versatile and full of different things she excels at.

She is the founder of Workouts of Thimna, which provides its users with exercise routines. Apart from that, Thimna has been a part of Joburg Fashion Week, an episode on a podcast, and endorses healthy brands.

3) Asad Boomgaard

Asad and Millie got out of the show as a couple but were soon to part ways. Asad took to his YouTube channel to reveal that they only lasted for a week.

Since the show, Asad has established his own fitness business under the name Boom Fitness and maintains a modeling contract with the biggest African modeling agency, SYNC Model Management.

4) Millie Terblanche

Millie hasn't been as outspoken as Asad about their split because she never revealed her side of the story of their separation.

After the show, she became an e-commerce business owner but decided to switch her career to that of a hotel promoter. On her Instagram, she is now seen traveling around the world, endorsing luxurious hotel brands.

5) Mischka Najar

After calling it quits with Xavier Haupt, Mischka has found a new love, whom she often posts about on her social media.

She has made her mark as a relevant social media personality, going by the name The Real Dopest on TikTok. She also has a YouTube channel that showcases her talent for singing.

6) Xavier Haupt

After Mischka on Love Island South Africa, Xavier is in a relationship with influencer Nadia Japhta. Together, they collaborate on tracks and have many singles out.

Xavier has embraced his following on Instagram and works as a full-time influencer. He showcases his lifestyle and love for cooking on his handles.

7) Ross Marshall

Ross Marshall went on to get a performing arts degree after his appearance on Love Island South Africa. After the degree, he went on to be the youth coach at Parel Vallei High School.

Ross, like his contemporaries, also enjoys a huge social media following. On his YouTube channel, Ross makes remake videos that keep his fans entertained.

8) Tania Kera

Tania was very close to the finale when she was eliminated from the show. She has now become an influencer too, and she endorses beauty and personal care products.

Her huge fan following is because of her impeccable taste in fashion. On her Instagram, she is seen wearing heavily styled outfits, which serve as an inspiration to her followers.

9) Dané Prinsloo

Things have changed for the better for Dané since she left Love Island South Africa because she has found a new love in Joshua Yanse Mimbulu.

Dané's life has been on the rise since the show. After finishing graduation, Dané got a course in luxury fashion management from the Institut Français de la Mode. She even booked her first apartment in December 2021.

10) Ian De Beer

Ian De Beers private Instagram profile picture (Image via Instagram/@iandebeer_)

After Love Island South Africa, Ian also ended up finding love in Karien Prinsloo, who is an associate attorney at Clyde & Co.

Ian aspires to continue his studies, which means he is indeed planning ahead for a strong future.

Love Island is a show where a bunch of singles live in an exotic villa and compete to find a partner. The strongest couple wins the show by sticking together and winning the different challenges.

The ongoing Love Island: All Stars is also being filmed in South Africa and is proving thrilling for all its fans.