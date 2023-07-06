Love Tactics 2 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

The Turkish rom-com Love Tactics 2 is all set to hit Netflix on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). It is a sequel to the 2022 film Love Tactics. It tells the story of two people who don't believe in love. They place a bet to make the other person fall in love. The sequel continues the story of the couple as they discover the magic of love.

The film features Demet Özdemir and Sükrü Özyildiz in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing major supporting roles. The movie is directed by Recai Karagöz.

Love Tactics 2 trailer focuses on a new phase in the lead couple's lives

Netflix released the Love Tactics 2 trailer on June 16, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous hilarious and dramatic events set to unfold in Asli and Kerem's lives.

Asli tells Kerem that she doesn't believe in marriage, to which Kerem agrees. But Asli then decides to convince him to get married to her, following which a series of funny events unfold.

The trailer focuses on the hilarious conflicts between the lead couple while also maintaining the charming and lighthearted tone of the first film. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also released the official synopsis of the film on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.''

Apart from that, more details about the romantic comedy are not yet revealed at this point. Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect another wildly funny and intriguing film that explores several fascinating themes like marriage, love, romance, and finding your soulmate, among other things.

The first film was a success and received moderately positive reviews from critics, who praised the intriguing storyline, overall tone, and performances by the actors, among numerous other things.

More details about Love Tactics 2 cast

Love Tactics 2 stars Demet Özdemir in the lead role as Asli. She is a young, highly ambitious woman who's now in a relationship with Kerem. Their relationship takes a complicated turn when she tells him that she does not believe in marriage, and he agrees.

She then goes out of her way to convince him to get married to her without revealing her intentions, which causes absolute mayhem and chaos in their lives. Demet looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly capturing her character's inherent charm, charisma, and humor with remarkable ease.

Her other notable acting credits include Çilek Kokusu, Doğduğun Ev Kaderindir, and Sen Kiminle Dans Ediyorsun, to name a few. Starring alongside her in another key role is actor Sükrü Özyildiz, who plays the role of Kerem. Kerem does not believe in marriage - a belief that Asli is hellbent on changing. Their chaotic relationship defines the tone of the film.

Sükrü has previously appeared in Aşk Taktikleri, Arif v 216, Nefes Nefese, and many more. Other supporting cast members include Melisa Döngel, Hande Yilmaz, Atakan Çelik, and many more.

Don't forget to watch Love Tactics 2 on Netflix on Friday, July 14, 2023.

