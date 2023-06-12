Lovely Little Farm season 2 release date, trailer, and more details

The second season of Apple TV+'s Lovely Little Farm is all set to air on the streaming platform on Friday, June 16, 2023. The series focuses on two sisters who nurture various animals on their beautiful farm. It depicts their relationship with the animals as well as the numerous challenges they face as young farmers.

The first season premiered in June 2022 and received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, thanks to its visual aesthetics, writing, and performances by the cast, among other things. It stars Lovei Howden and Kassidi Roberts in the lead roles along with numerous others playing key supporting characters.

Apple TV+'s Lovely Little Farm season 2 will finally reveal the mysterious golden egg

An official trailer for Lovely Little Farm season 2 has not yet been released by Apple TV+, but the streamer has put out a short clip from the new season, titled Strangely Sweet Dragons.

It shows the two sisters continuing to focus on caring for their beloved animals, but the most interesting part is the mysterious golden egg, which finally hatches, revealing two baby dragons.

Not many other details pertaining to the new season's plot are revealed in the clip, but fans can expect more intriguing drama and adventure in the upcoming season. Here's the official synopsis of the second season, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''Season two of the charming series follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. Return to the farm where Jill and Jacky continue to nurture Quackety Duck Duck, Al Alpaca and Pickle Pony, and watch the mysterious golden egg finally hatch, revealing two enchanted baby dragons that the sisters learn to care for and adore.''

Details about the number of episodes are not yet revealed, but it is expected to drop a new episode every Friday, as per Apple's standard release format.

A quick look at Lovely Little Farm plot and cast

The family/adventure drama series focuses on two sisters who are in charge of their small and adorable farm, which has a number of talking animals. They deal with several challenges as young farmers and their adventures form the crux of the story.

Here's Apple TV+'s official synopsis of the series:

''Lovely Little Farm follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow. The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with Industrial Light and Magic, to bring the series to life.''

Levi Howden and Kassidi Roberts essay the lead roles of Jill and Jacky, respectively, and their performances define the tone of the series. Both have received critical acclaim for their work. The rest of the cast includes actors like Cicely Giddings, Micah Balfour, and many others.

Viewers can stream the second season of Lovely Little Farm on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 16, 2023.

