Lover, Stalker, Killer: Where is Dave Kroupa now?

Netflix's new documentary titled Lover, Stalker, Killer has generated quite a buzz since its release. In a generation that engages in speed dating, the movie highlights the downsides of online dating and has created an impact on people's minds.

Lover, Stalker, Killer was released on February 9, 2024, on Netflix. The documentary chronicles the lives of Dave Kroupa, Cari Farver, and Liz Golyar. It unfolds how the lives of these characters changed drastically when the three crossed each other's paths.

Long story short, Dave Kroupa, a recently divorced man met a woman named Liz Golyar through an online dating site. The two decided to remain non-exclusive. However, things took a bitter turn when Goylar bumped into Cari Farver, another woman Kroupa was seeing. Then, through a series of unfortunate events, it was revealed that Goylar had murdered Farver in a fit of rage and jealousy.

Cut to 2024, Farver's body remains undetected while Goylar serves time in prison for first-degree murder. On the other hand, Dave Kroupa currently lives in Nebraska with his girlfriend Margie Hover.

Disclaimer: The following article consists of spoilers for Lover, Stalker, Killer. It also comprises words like murder, which might be triggering to some. Reader's discretion is advised.

How has Dave Kroupa's life been affected following the incident depicted in Lover, Stalker, Killer?

Dave Kroupa, who is one of the prime characters in Netflix's documentary Lover, Stalker, Killer currently leads a low-key life following the dreaded incident. At present, he resides in Nebraska with his longtime girlfriend. He was last seen in the Netflix documentary, chronicling his life and the two other women he was seeing back in 2012, which changed their lives completely.

After the incident, Kroupa now lives with his guards up at all times. He also holds himself responsible for the entire incident. In the Netflix documentary, he can be seen saying:

"I don't feel blameless in all of this. A lot of bad things happened to good people, all because of a series of events that I'm at the center of, the woman that I dated had goals, and was smiley and wanted to do something. She was just trying to make her way in this world."

He further states:

"I'm very sorry for what happened, if I hadn't met Cari, she wouldn't have met Liz and this all wouldn't have happened. If I'd have known the choice was this craziness or tell Cari I'm not interested, I would've told Cari I'm not interested. But you don't get that choice."

How did Dave Kroupa meet Liz Goylar and Cari Farver?

It all started when a recently single man named Dave Kroupa got on a dating app called Plenty Fish. There he met a woman named Liz Goylar with whom he immediately formed a connection due to their shared interests and similar history. However, despite forming a strong bond, Kroupa maintained that he did not want to invest in anything serious.

During the same time, Kroupa also met Cari Farver who had come to his auto shop which he used to manage. Weeks later, he found her on a dating website after which he reached out to her. After their first date went well, Kroupa decided to invite Farver to his home where unexpectedly Goylar and Farver crossed paths. What followed next changed the trajectory of their lives altogether and this has been made the subject matter of Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is currently streaming on Netflix. It is available in most countries, however, in places where it is not, a VPN could come in handy.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE