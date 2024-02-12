Lover, Stalker, Killer: Was Cari Farver's body ever found? All to know

Lover, Stalker, Killer is a new American true crime documentary film on Netflix. The movie was released on the platform on February 9, 2024. It is directed by Sam Hobkinson and executive produced by Curious Films.

The 1-hour 30-minute long documentary chronicles the life of three people- Dave Kroupa, Liz Golyar, and Cari Farver, and how their lives become intertwined with one another. It all started when a recently single man got on a dating website and met a woman named Liz Golyar. The two soon hit it off but were never exclusive.

All was going well until Goylar found out that Kroupa was also seeing a woman named Cari Farver during the time.

Then, through a series of unfortunate events, Goylar ended up killing Farver, for which she was put behind bars. Although convicted and sentenced, Goylar never owned up to her crimes and neither was Farver's body discovered after her death, which is what complicated the case.

Goylar is currently serving life in prison for first-degree murder.

Discretion: The following article contains spoilers. It also has mentions of murder and death. Please read at your discretion.

Lover, Stalker, Killer: Cari Farver's body was never found

Lover, Stalker, Killer chronicles the lives of Dave Kroupa, Liz Golyar, and Cari Farver. Farver, who was murdered by Goylar, was never found after the two had initially met at Kroupa's place.

It is only later on in the documentary that the audiences get to know that Goylar is behind Farver's sudden disappearance.

As the documentary proceeds, it is also revealed that Goylar had killed Farver in a fit of rage and jealousy. However, her body was nowhere to be found. Even today her body remains undetected while Goylar spends her time in jail.

What is the story of Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer?

Netflix's Lover, Stalker, Killer tells the chilling story of the downsides of using dating apps and how it can sometimes lead to unfortunate consequences.

The movie tells the story of Dave Kroupa, who has been recently single. In an attempt to date, Kroupa gets on a dating website where he comes across a woman named Liz Golyar.

The two decide to continue seeing each other, however, they also agree to see other people. Things were going well until Goylar bumped into

Cari Farver, another woman Kroupa was seeing during the time. That was the last time the two saw Farver. Since then she had been missing with no trace.

It was only days later that both Goylar and Kroupa started receiving threat messages from Farver's number. The threats were not only limited to texts but also culminated in real events. So much so that both Goylar and Kroupa started questioning their sanity.

While all of this was happening and an investigation was underway, a serious revelation was made. Goylar, in a moment of anger and resentment, had murdered Farver days after she had found her in Kroupa's house.

The text messages that Kroupa was receiving were all sent by Goylar. To make her seem less suspicious she also sent the same texts to herself. All instances of property damage were also orchestrated by her.

Lover, Stalker, Killer is currently streaming on Netflix.

