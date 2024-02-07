Netflix announces documentary on Red Sox 2024 journey: Everything to know 

The Boston Red Sox are in the running for Major League Baseball championships. They are about to start a three-year project with Netflix's documentary crew for the upcoming season. The Sox have been working closely with the documentary crew for an up-close-and-personal view of the team.

The project will provide fans and viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the players, coaches and executives throughout the season. The documentary, set to premiere in 2025, will capture the true spirit of the Red Sox's journey to greatness.

It will shine a light on the people behind the jerseys and the obstacles they face throughout a 162-game season. Unlike typical sports documentaries, it will look to dig deeper, highlighting not only the on-field action but also the personal lives and stories of everyone involved with the Red Sox.

Red Sox 2024 Netflix documentary: Plot and story

The Red Sox's journey in 2024 will be fully documented, capturing all the highs and lows of their season. Viewers will get an exclusive look into the inner workings of the legendary baseball team.

They will see the Red Sox's intense preparations during spring training. They will also gain insight into the dynamics in the team as they gear up for the challenging season ahead.

According to the team's chief marketing officer, Adam Grossman, as reported by The Athletic:

"A lot of people, even in the athlete community, don’t fully understand what it’s like to play 162 games, it’s unlike anything in professional sports. That’s one piece, and then the other piece is that there are people behind these uniforms."

The documentary aims to convey the essence of America's beloved sport (Image via Instagram/@redsox)

The idea for the documentary series on Netflix came about due to a collaboration between Netflix, MLB and the Red Sox organization. They looked to use Netflix's global audience to share the authentic spirit of America's favorite sport.

Netflix's previous sports documentaries, like Drive to Survive about Formula One racing, have been well-received. It's expected that the new project will also grab the attention of viewers worldwide.

Who will feature in Netflix's Red Sox 2024 documentary? Challenges and path explored

Even though the Red Sox have had a rough time lately and consistently ended up in last place, they were picked as the main focus of the documentary.

The documentary is not just about winning or losing; it's also about the people behind the game and how their hard work, sacrifices and teamwork keep the team going.

A big part of making the project a success is the strong dedication of the organization. Another key factor is the players themselves, who have shown excitement and willingness to share their stories even though it's optional for them to take part in the documentary.

All players don't need to take part (Image via Instagram/@redsox)

According Adam Grossman, as reported by The Athletic:

"The opportunity for this is really compelling, number one, and number two, it’s really important if we are going to grow the game, collectively, players, league, the Red Sox, we have to do these things."

Everyone involved, from the top players to the people working behind the scenes, will have a big role in shaping the story of the documentary.

However, having such close access also means there will be some challenges and risks. Having a film crew in the clubhouse might cause distractions and extra pressure during a tough season.

Final thoughts

The documentary is expected to be released in 2025 (Image via Instagram/@redsox)

The Netflix documentary about the Red Sox's journey will be more than just a sports story.

It will highlight the appeal of baseball and why it's called America's favorite pastime, showcasing the team's and its players' abilities.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.