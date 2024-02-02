"Used to pray for times like this" - Red Sox fans chuffed as former front office executive Theo Epstein reportedly joins FSG in advisory role

While the Boston Red Sox are yet to make a major addition this offseason on the roster front, they possibly pulled off a bigger acquisition as former executive Theo Epstein is set to return to the club. The 50-year-old is considered one of the most successful executives of the 21st century and could be instrumental for the team.

Theo Epstein is credited to have broken two major curses in baseball history as he led the Boston Red Sox to a World Series in 2003 as interim GM before repeating the feat in 2007. During his spell as President of the Chicago Cubs, he broke their long-standing drought with the 2016 World Series win.

After his term ended with the Cubs, Epstein has assisted the MLB on "off-field" since 2021. But as of recent reports, he will become a member of the Fenway Sports Group that owns the Boston Red Sox and other entities like English Premier League side Liverpool FC. His role is being defined as that of senior advisor.

This will immensely impact the Red Sox who are in need of some motivation following some tough seasons in the AL East. Fans were elated with the news as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to welcome back their former head of operations:

"USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS," one fan exclaimed.

Another fan wrote, "Oh the Sox are so back. The spending curse is ending soon."

Here are a few other reactions:

Theo Epstein to leave MLB's consultant role after signing with FSG

Following the customary league approval, Theo Epstein will no longer continue as MLB's consultant on off-field matters. Since 2021, the executive had taken up a key position in assisting the league with matters related to the new rule changes, especially the pitch clock.

With his experience, he is certainly expected to influence the Red Sox system, although he will not handle any personnel directly.

