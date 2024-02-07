Netflix set to premiere documentary on Red Sox's historic 2004 World Series journey

The Boston Red Sox are about to be the stars of the television world. Their epic 2004 run to the World Series, which broke the Curse of the Bambino and a lengthy 86-year title drought, will be shown in never-before-seen fashion on Netflix, which continues its foray into the sports world.

Netflix tweeted:

"Netflix is teaming up with Major League Baseball for two new projects about the Boston Red Sox. ...

"And later this year, Netflix will premiere a brand-new documentary looking back at the historic 2004 Red Sox season, which culminated in the franchise’s first World Series title in 86 years."

The tweet also noted that for the first time, Netflix will follow an MLB team over the course of a full season.

The Red Sox, 2024's version, will be shown off in a manner not yet seen by fans. It will be similar to HBO's Hard Knocks, which gives fans a look at the inner workings of an NFL team.

Red Sox 2004 title to be shown off in all its glory

The 2004 Boston Red Sox had Curt Schilling

The 2004 title the Boston Red Sox won is one of the most impressive in MLB history, and it's perhaps their most important one to date. It snapped the Curse of the Bambino and gave Boston a new life as a franchise, having struggled before.

It also featured the most improbable comeback in sports history. Down 3-0 to the New York Yankees in the ALCS, they won four consecutive games to earn a trip to the World Series.

They capped it off with a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals and reinserted themselves into the baseball conversation, where they've firmly remained since then.

Boston has gone on to win two more titles since then, in 2013 and 2018, as they ascended to heights they'd previously not known. Now that first win will be for all to see, but Yankees and Cardinals fans may want to look away.

