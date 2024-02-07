"Should still be in Boston" "We'll miss you" - Red Sox fans touched by Justin Turner's classy farewell message

Third baseman Justin Turner will be leaving the Boston Red Sox in free agency. Turner is heading to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays for a one-year, $13 million contract. This ends Turner's tenure at Fenway Park, where, despite playing only one season, he connected with the city and its fan base almost instantly.

Following the move, Turner took to Instagram to express his departure and be grateful to the Red Sox and the fanbase. In his farewell message, he talked about how it was for him and his wife, Kourtney Pogue, to be embraced by a "rival city", and how the city's support was overwhelming. He thanked the organization and the fans for making an outsider "feel like a home away from home."

Boston fans also took to the comments section to appreciate his services, with some also feeling he should still be here:

"Class act JT. Should still be in Boston," one fan said.

"We’ll miss you JT!!" another user said.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Justin Turner on signing with Blue Jays

After a good run with the Dodgers, Turner signed a contract with the Red Sox for the 2023 season, with a player option for 2024. However, he will be heading to Toronto on a one-year, $13 million deal, including $1.5 million in roster and performance bonuses.

Last season, he played 146 games, batting .276 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs.

Ross Atkins, Blue Jays GM, admired Justin's leadership qualities and how he will be a valuable addition to the club on and off the field:

"Justin Turner has proven himself not only as an exceptional player on the field, but also an exemplary leader in the clubhouse,” Atkins said. “Justin’s history of delivering in big moments and his consistent pursuit of winning are admirable traits.

"Additionally, he and Kourtney's commitment to charitable work is equally inspiring and aligns with our team's values. We couldn’t be more excited for the impact Justin will have on our franchise both on and off the field.”

Turner, who spent nine seasons with the Dodgers and won one World Series, knows what it's like to play in October:

“I can tell you firsthand, the playoffs are hard,” Justin Turner said on Friday. “It doesn’t matter how talented, how good or how hot you are. I think the playoffs are kind of a crapshoot on who gets hot. You get a pitcher who starts throwing the ball well, and you can ride that guy.

"I was with the Dodgers for nine years. We made the playoffs all nine years, and we came out of that with one championship. It’s about having the right guys and having the momentum,” he added.

Justin Turner still has something left in his tank and that's what the Blue Jays are betting on for next season.

Justin Turner still has something left in his tank and that's what the Blue Jays are betting on for next season.