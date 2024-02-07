"One fastball to the face and I was in" - Justin Turner adds hilarious anecdote in moving Red Sox farewell message

Justin Turner, in a heartfelt goodbye message, bid farewell to the Boston Red Sox, expressing gratitude for the unexpected warmth and embrace he and his wife received from the city and its passionate fans. Turner, a Southern California native, acknowledged the challenges of leaving his hometown team after a decade but highlighted the overwhelming support he felt from the Boston community.

According to his post, the journey began with uncertainty, notably when Turner chose the No. 2 jersey, a number revered in honor of the late Jerry Remy. However, Turner promised to wear it with honor, symbolizing a commitment to make the fans proud. From the first game at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles to memorable moments in the batter’s box, Turner expressed how he "fell in love" with calling the historic ballpark home:

"I knew how much the #2 worn by the late great Jerry “RemDawg” Remy meant to the Boston base but I made a promise to wear it with honor and make him proud," Turner said.

Justin Turner praised the electric energy of the fans, regardless of weather conditions, and expressed gratitude for becoming a part of the storied history of players who called Fenway Park home:

"It didn’t take long to feel the support and love from an entire city, one fastball to the face and I was in," he added.

"There have been so many great players to call Fenway Park their home and getting in the same box as Ted Williams, Jimmie Foxx, Jim Rice, Nomahhhh, Big Papi and The Laser Show to name a few, was a ‘pinch me’ moment. But it’s you, the fans that make that place so special."

Turner shared fond memories of exploring Boston with his wife and their dogs, participating in the annual 5K Turner Trot, and building numerous relationships in a remarkably short time. He extended his appreciation to the Boston Red Sox organization for facilitating a smooth transition and making Boston feel like a second home:

"Thank you to everyone in the Red Sox organization for not only making it an easy transition, but making the city of Boston feel like a home away from home."

Justin Turner inks 1-year deal with Toronto Blue Jays

The heartfelt goodbye comes as Justin Turner recently signed a one-year deal worth $13 million with the Toronto Blue Jays. General Manager Ross Atkins praised Turner not only for his exceptional on-field performance, but also for his leadership in the clubhouse and commitment to charitable work. Turner is expected to bring his experience and unselfish approach to Toronto, aiming to contribute both on and off the field.

As Turner transitions to a new chapter with the Blue Jays, Boston fans will cherish the memories and the respect he leaves behind. The departure marks the end of a short but impactful chapter for Turner in Boston, leaving fans eager to see what contributions he will bring to his new MLB team in Toronto.

