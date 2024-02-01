"Why did you fire Chaim Bloom?" - MLB insider questions Red Sox's will to win as team struggles to sign notable free agents

After a string of disappointing seasons, the Boston Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in September 2023, just when it was becoming clear that it would be another postseason-less season in Fenway Park.

In a recent interaction with Chris Cotillo, MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal questioned the Red Sox's strategy amid their inability to sign big names this offseason.

"When I check on players and where they're going and who might be interested, I hardly ever hear their name. And that's what's surprising to me," Rosenthal said.

"They are seemingly not in the mix for any player; you think they would be in the mix and again, the need is glaring. It's quite obvious, and there are pitchers out there."

He added:

"I know Snell is there, and Montgomery might not be No. 1, These are all fair assessments and listen, no one acquired Dylan Cease or Corbin Burnes yet.

"Obviously, the prices for those guys is high, but man, there are other way to do things and in a bigger picture sense Why did you fire Chaim Bloom if this is the way you are going to go?"

The point Rosenthal made was that despite firing Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox are still not doing anything different and will only continue to lose if they continue that way.

Why Chaim Bloom could have been fired?

Bloom, 40, joined the organization after the exit of general manager Dave Dombrowski in Sept. 2019. However, within months, he traded away the biggest star in the Red Sox camp following the retirement of David Ortiz.

On Feb. 10, 2020, the Red Sox dealt Betts, David Price and cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers for Alex Verdugo, Connor Wong and Jeter Downs. That move didn't pan out well in the long term for the franchise, as none of the acquired players turned out to be a big name in the next four years.

Following the move, president and CEO Sam Kennedy termed the move as an attempt to keep the club oriented toward winning goals.

"The decision was not made lightly or easily," Kennedy said in a news conference.

"We all know where we are in the standings. It's a painful reality that fans feel as deeply as we do. Our fans deserve a winning, competitive team that consistently plays postseason baseball."

In the interim, Brian O'Halloran will lead the department alongside assistant general managers Eddie Romero, Raquel Ferreira and Michael Groopman.

