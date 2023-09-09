"The grooming that's about to take place": Roblox dating app backlash triggers wild memefest online 

It seems like Roblox wants to expand their userbase. During their recent developers conference, CEO David Baszucki announced that they were planning to introduce an app where adults could form “real-life relationships.” It was revealed that the platform would be made available in the next five years. Not many were pleased with the idea and this resulted in a hilarious memefest online.

The platform, which is famous amongst children, seems to want to take a step further and attract an adult audience. They plan to do so by introducing an app which can be used only by those who are 17 years old and above. This is to ensure that people interacting in those spaces are of appropriate ages.

“For 17+ verified people in 17+ experiences: Thousands of adults will meet for the first time in Roblox dating experiences and subsequently form real life relationships.”

They also announced that they planned to release an AI-powered tool that would allow users to create a realistic avatar of themselves with an image and text prompt.

They also intend to release the Connect video chat feature which will allow users to form a connection and move their conversations to video calling and more.

Netizens react to the latest Roblox announcement

Not many were pleased with the latest announcement. Many expressed immense concerns over the safety of children. Several netizens were worried about p*dophiles entering the app alongside grooming taking place on the platform. Despite the issue at hand remaining incredibly serious, several Twitter users created hilarious memes over the current predicament. A few comments online read:

At the time of writing this article the gaming company had not addressed the concerns and neither did they provide any specific details about their latest plan.

Current dating games on Roblox explored

This is not the first time the gaming app has given players access to dating platforms. Some of the many include:

Shower Stimulator allows players to shower together irrespective of their gender. In this game, players enter the shower room in their swimsuits and take showers together which sadly takes an inappropriate turn sometimes as well. This is certainly a game guardians and parents must look out for.

Robloxian Life was launched in 2016. This game is set in a tiny town and allows players to visit clothing stores, adoption centers, theaters and even a gear store.

Welcome to Bloxburg is another popular game which has often been used as a dating platform amongst users. This game allows users to choose and job, design one’s vehicles and also choose a home.

Online dating games can be incredibly dangerous as users may find themselves in contact with online scammers, it can lead to private information getting leaked and minors can come in contact with online predators.