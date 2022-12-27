5 best Android games like Roblox

Roblox is a multi-platform sandbox MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) and game-creation system that has fascinated millions of gamers globally and amassed a staggering active user base.

It has been developed by the Roblox Corporation, and players can explore a variety of games across several genres within the in-game virtual universe. There is no scarcity of options, as one can find platformers, shooters, horror, puzzles, sports, and several other genres of games on Roblox. Players can also design and produce their own family-friendly games.

If Android players are bored and looking to try other games with a similar vibe, they can find many options in the Play Store. Here's a list of five Android games Roblox fans should try out.

Note: The following list is not in any particular order and reflects author's views

5 Android games that are as impressive as Roblox

1) Cubic Castles

As a free-to-play sandbox MMOG, Cubic Castles is a good option for Android players to consider installing. They can construct any structure in the game's open world. Players can also customize their character using the different options provided by Cubic Castles.

They can make continuous changes to their designs, buildings, and characters due to several decorations and cosmetics available in the game. The sandbox game also allows players to interact and socialize with others while enjoying cooperative gameplay.

2) KoGaMa

KoGaMa is a great Roblox alternative that also offers an online universe where gamers can play, create, and share games from different genres. However, it is crucial to note that the game creation feature is only available on the desktop version. KoGaMa is worth trying out due to the other features available on Android smartphones/tablets.

If players aren't in a creative mood, they can also enjoy the games already available in KoGaMa's massive library. Backed by Multiverse ApS, KoGaMa is free-to-play and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

3) Survivalcraft

Survivalcraft is captivating due to its engaging gameplay. Players are required to survive by exploring the world, collecting resources, crafting tools and weapons, constructing traps, growing plants, and more.

Players can customize their world and share it online with others. Similarly, they can also navigate through the worlds created by others and overcome several in-game challenges, like hunting animals using the weapons they've crafted.

4) Minecraft

When it comes to sandbox games, Minecraft is arguably the most well-known due to its engrossing world-building and survival aspects. Players can craft different tools or items by gathering different materials, resources, and collectibles available in the game's virtual universe.

Apart from crafting and building, Minecraft has action-adventure elements. Players can interact with NPCs, survive on food, raise pets, engage in boss fights, and experience a lot of other exciting moments in Mojang's famous sandbox title.

The game also has a Creative mode that allows players to begin massive builds without having to worry about having enough resources.

5) Minetest

Minetest is an underrated sandbox game. Although it's not as popular as Minecraft, the game still offers an engaging experience due to its open world. Minetest also has low hardware requirements, so players can explore in-game environments without any hassle.

They can collect different raw materials and resources in the game and use them to customize Minetest's world. The game has both a single-player and online mode. The highlight of Minetest is that it's free-to-play and doesn't have any in-game ads.

