5 best open-world Android games like GTA

The GTA series has influenced almost every gamer's childhood with its engaging and action-packed storylines. Grand Theft Auto games are also why many casual players get introduced to the open-world action-adventure genre, where one can explore a virtual city-based society.

Over time, the Grand Theft Auto franchise has improved drastically in implementing realistic game physics and gun mechanics, resulting in a more immersive experience. However, Android users cannot enjoy the mesmerizing open-world gameplay of the latest GTA titles. So, read on to find the closest alternatives available in the Google Play Store.

5 best GTA-like games for Android smartphones (2022)

1) Gangstar New Orleans

The first game on this list is Gameloft's Gangstar New Orleans, which provides one of the largest maps that one can explore on foot or by driving an array of vehicles. Different missions of the storyline allow gamers to operate a variety of weapons and perform various actions in the city of New Orleans.

One can raid other gangs or defend themselves against attacks during gang wars. Players can also collect several items in the game while also upgrading their arsenal. Furthermore, the game also allows one to customize their gangster and build a mansion for themselves in the virtual open world.

Users can progress through the completion of story missions and side tasks in Gangstar New Orleans while claiming their private island alongside a collection of vehicles and other in-game accessories.

2) MadOut2 Big City Online

Next on the list is MadOut2 Big City Online, another decent GTA alternative for Android users. One can focus on the main storyline while completing the side jobs to get rewards and collectibles in the game. At the same time, the multiplayer mode lets one compete with 200 players at a time.

The world of MadOut2 Big City Online doesn't limit players as they can visit different locations in the virtual open world. The game also provides access to a variety of vehicles with several customizations that can be internal or external. Furthermore, one can also create their desired character after making different choices.

3) Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox

Payback 2 - The Battle Sandbox replicates the gameplay of GTA games quite effectively by offering a vast open world to explore and the availability of multiple modes. It provides alternatives for over 50 campaign events that vary with tasks like turf wars and racing with rocket cars.

Besides the storyline, Payback 2 also ensures that players get to fight it out against one another via multiplayer games. One can top the leaderboard after fighting online against real opponents. It also features multiple hourly, daily, and weekly challenges with various events.

4) Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime

Gameloft's open-world action-adventure game, Gangstar Vegas: World of Crime, takes a leaf from the Grand Theft Auto saga and provides fans with an engaging storyline. Players get to explore Las Vegas to complete missions, obtain collectibles, race using different vehicles, use guns, and do a lot more.

The virtual world of Gangstar Vegas allows gamers to play alongside gangsters and mafia cartels while witnessing gang wars. One can overcome difficulties in Gameloft's open world to become a gang leader in Las Vegas.

The game already has a plethora of criminal missions, while developers add extra tasks with new updates and seasons. Furthermore, the map of Gangstar Vegas also features alien wars, waves of tanks, and zombie clan attacks.

5) Gangs Town Story

Gangs Town Story is the final title on this list that seems like a great alternative to a GTA title. Judging by the graphics, Gangs Town Story seems like a replica of GTA San Andreas with a similar tone and setting for the environment. Still, the game has an original story.

One can focus on completing missions to progress, which will introduce many new characters. At the same time, players can roam freely on foot or use cars to explore the gigantic open world of Gangs Town Story.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and reflects the author's personal views.

