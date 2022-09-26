"Lucy doesn't deserve another trauma": Fans react to shocking plot-twist in The Rookie Season 5 premiere

The fifth season of The Rookie premiered on ABC on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and since then, fans haven't been able to stop talking about the episode's shocking plot-twist, which could potentially alter the direction of the storyline.

The highlight of the premiere was Lucy and Tim sharing a passionate kiss as part of their undercover work. However, things took an interesting turn later when Lucy invited Tim to her house, where they found her boyfriend Chris lying on the couch with his wrists slit. He is believed to have been attacked by serial killer Rosalind Dyer, who had been planning to hurt Lucy for a while now.

Fans on Twitter were left shocked at Chris' condition. One user wrote that despite their personal dislike for Chris, "Lucy doesn't deserve another trauma.''

Twitterati reacts to shocking twist in The Rookie season 5 episode 1

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode of The Rookie season 5.

Many were devastated about what happened to Chris, and expressed concern for him. Others also seemed worried about how the incident will impact Lucy and what it could mean for Chenford going forward.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

K✨🇵🇷 @x100preChenford #Chenford Us after seeing Chris on the couch and ruining Chenfords freaky time #TheRookie Us after seeing Chris on the couch and ruining Chenfords freaky time #TheRookie #Chenford https://t.co/kjkHYcRqrC

Bonnie 🌺 🌺 🌺 🌺 #ThisIsMyCrew @bonlrisch 🥺🥺🥺.



Her voice when she found Chris and said “Tim” 🥺🥺🥺.



#TheRookie I don’t care the reason, but I hate seeing Lucy sad🥺🥺🥺.Her voice when she found Chris and said “Tim” 🥺🥺🥺. I don’t care the reason, but I hate seeing Lucy sad 😭😭🥺🥺🥺. Her voice when she found Chris and said “Tim” 🥺🥺🥺.#TheRookie

salma 💛 @chenfordsbee @bonlrisch Amazing acting from Melissa too!! It was really hard to see. @bonlrisch Amazing acting from Melissa too!! It was really hard to see.

The Rookie Rewatch @rewatch_rookie Major twist when the whole fandom thought Chris was in with Rosalind! #TheRookie Major twist when the whole fandom thought Chris was in with Rosalind! #TheRookie

Bubbles ☮️ @Elainebby02 No because the end makes me think that we aren’t gonna get chenford this season…whether Chris lives or dies Lucy is going to beat herself up and push away from all relationships #TheRookie No because the end makes me think that we aren’t gonna get chenford this season…whether Chris lives or dies Lucy is going to beat herself up and push away from all relationships #TheRookie

salma 💛 @chenfordsbee #TheRookie OK I DONT CARE ABOUT CHRIS BUT MY BABY LUCY DOESNT DESERVE THIS OK I DONT CARE ABOUT CHRIS BUT MY BABY LUCY DOESNT DESERVE THIS 😭😭😭 #TheRookie

ImOnlyHereForEO @ImOnlyHereForEO Me when they slowburn #Chenford this season because they're both feeling guilty about their feelings after what happened to Chris. #therookie Me when they slowburn #Chenford this season because they're both feeling guilty about their feelings after what happened to Chris. #therookie 🙄 https://t.co/EwCyWMqFKN

tutti | THE ROOKIE SPOILERS @h4perluv



#TheRookie OK IF THIS HAS NOT HAPPENED TO CHRIS IMAGINE WHAT CHERFORD WOULD DO OK IF THIS HAS NOT HAPPENED TO CHRIS IMAGINE WHAT CHERFORD WOULD DO#TheRookie

Chenford fans might find the new plot-twist heartbreaking as this could prove to be a pivotal moment in the relationship between Lucy and Tim, and not in a good way.

With several interesting things left to be explored, it will be fascinating to see the direction the makers take this season.

A quick look at The Rookie plot and cast

The Rookie tells the story of a middle-aged man who, after a series of unexpected events, becomes a policer for the LAPD. The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

Continuing, the synopsis adds:

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

The series received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's entertaining storyline and performances by the cast. A spinoff, titled The Rookie: Feds is set to be released on ABC on September 27, 2022.

The show features a number of prominent actors in key roles, including Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, and Annie Wersching, among many others.

You can watch The Rookie on ABC.

