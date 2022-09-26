"Lucy doesn't deserve another trauma": Fans react to shocking plot-twist in The Rookie Season 5 premiere

The fifth season of The Rookie premiered on ABC on Sunday, September 25, 2022, and since then, fans haven't been able to stop talking about the episode's shocking plot-twist, which could potentially alter the direction of the storyline.
The highlight of the premiere was Lucy and Tim sharing a passionate kiss as part of their undercover work. However, things took an interesting turn later when Lucy invited Tim to her house, where they found her boyfriend Chris lying on the couch with his wrists slit. He is believed to have been attacked by serial killer Rosalind Dyer, who had been planning to hurt Lucy for a while now.
Fans on Twitter were left shocked at Chris' condition. One user wrote that despite their personal dislike for Chris, "Lucy doesn't deserve another trauma.''
Keep reading to find out more about what fans have to say.
Twitterati reacts to shocking twist in The Rookie season 5 episode 1
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the first episode of The Rookie season 5.
Many were devastated about what happened to Chris, and expressed concern for him. Others also seemed worried about how the incident will impact Lucy and what it could mean for Chenford going forward.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Chenford fans might find the new plot-twist heartbreaking as this could prove to be a pivotal moment in the relationship between Lucy and Tim, and not in a good way.
With several interesting things left to be explored, it will be fascinating to see the direction the makers take this season.
A quick look at The Rookie plot and cast
The Rookie tells the story of a middle-aged man who, after a series of unexpected events, becomes a policer for the LAPD. The official synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:
''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''
Continuing, the synopsis adds:
''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''
The series received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the show's entertaining storyline and performances by the cast. A spinoff, titled The Rookie: Feds is set to be released on ABC on September 27, 2022.
The show features a number of prominent actors in key roles, including Nathan Fillion, Melissa O'Neil, Eric Winter, and Annie Wersching, among many others.
You can watch The Rookie on ABC.