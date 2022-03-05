'Lucy and Desi' takeaway: Lucille Ball redefines comedy 

Lucy and Desi is a deep dive into the lives of Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, the duo who redefined comedy and television with their visionary outlook, hard work, and talent.

Directed by Amy Poehler, the documentary film is a realistic portrayal of Lucy and Desi in light of their sitcom, I Love Lucy, which created and broke their marriage.

'Lucy and Desi' highlights Lucille's genius

Amy Pohler's documentary is a retelling of the lives of Ball and Arnaz through their own narratives as well as narratives by their friends and family. In the interviews, as well as in Lucille's own words, it is made known that Ball was neither beautiful nor talented. Despite echoing these views, the documentary goes to lengths to highlight the comedy genius that Lucille was, which was her ticket to fame.

At a time when women were portrayed in the media in minor supporting roles, with enhanced femininity, and as subordinate characters, Lucille in I Love Lucy absolutely subverted the tropes to become the queen of comedy.

Lucille was devoid of any sense of embarrassment or inhibition, something that drove her to achieve the fame she did. She did not shy away from getting ugly on-screen and from being portrayed as a clown, which most women at the time were very much against.

Her physical comedy is what made Ball a remarkable actress and comedian at a time when comedy was considered to be a male-dominated field. By becoming the star of her sitcom, not only did she inspire women to pursue comedy, but she also broke the notion that show business is where women take a backseat.

Her characterization and portrayal of Lucy were so comic that she eventually came to be compared with legends like Charlie Chaplin.

What was the cost of her success?

Lucy and Desi, through an intricate and deep portrayal of the lives of the two stars, showed how I Love Lucy was the making and breaking of the couple's marriage. Ball and Arnaz both featured in the lead roles of I Love Lucy, but it was Lucille who shot to fame and overshadowed her husband.

The documentary does not go into the details of the rift between the couple caused by Desi's infidelity, but does make allusions to it. Embarrassed at being overshadowed by his wife, Arnaz took to drinking, gambling and other such activities to deal with the stress of the show and his disappointment with being cast aside.

This eventually started telling on the couple's marriage, and it was clear to the public eye that their relationship had turned stale. After I Love Lucy aired its last episode, the Hollywood couple filed for divorce.

