Luigi Mangione asks fans not to send him more than 5 photos at a time to his Brooklyn federal jail cell

Accused in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Luigi Mangione has garnered a lot of popularity since his arrest, and his fans are often seen carrying "Free Luigi" signs at most of his court appearances. Mangione's growing fanbase has reached the point wherein the accused requested people not to send him more than 5 photos at a time.

According to a report by The Independent dated February 25, 2025, an FAQ page on Mangione's legal defense information website, there is a question reading "Can I send Luigi photos?" The answer to this FAQ on the website posting updates on Luigi Mangione's case mentions:

"Luigi is allowed to receive photos via Shutterfly and FreePrints in accordance with mail procedures while in custody. Due to the volume of photos, they could take longer than usual to be screened and shared."

The statement continues:

"Luigi appreciates the photos that are sent and kindly asks that people send no more than five photos at a time. Please note that every photo that is received is screened and reviewed by law enforcement.”

A large crowd of Mangione's supporters gathered outside the New York City courthouse during a hearing on February 21, 2025. The Brian Thompson killing accused's fans held up posters reading "Healthcare is a Human Right" and "Free Luigi" as they stood through the cold temperature.

"He is being treated differently": Luigi Mangione's attorney Karen Agnifilo mentions in statement updating accused's supporters

In a statement on the Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Information website dated February 21, 2025, the Brian Thompson killing accused's attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo gave an update to his supporters. Karen mentioned that her client remains in federal custody and is being prosecuted in 3 different jurisdictions.

Luigi Mangione is being prosecuted by New York State, Altoona, Pennsylvania, and the federal government. However, he is under federal custody and the Department of Justice has refused for him to be in State custody despite the State court going first in the proceedings.

Karen expressed her discontent over the situation mentioning that the federal government is yet to consider whether to execute Mangione or to seek the death penalty.

Hence, Luigi Mangione's legal team is fighting the federal government while simultaneously making their case in state court, which has impacted their ability to meet with Mangione before and after court. Karen described Mangione's condition as "constantly surrounded by law enforcement" and in shackles.

Then, she went on to mention a vest her client wore on the day she released the statement and stated:

"He was wearing a vest today, some – it looked like, I don’t even know what it looked like, but it was a very serious vest with his legs shackled and his arms shackled, and so he is being treated differently because he is being held in federal custody than any other person who would be facing serious Murder 1 charges in New York State court"

According to a report by the Independent dated February 25, 2025, the legal defense fund for Mangione has acquired over $615,000 in donations and his attorneys announced they would be accepting the money.

Luigi Mangione's attorney mentioned in a statement on February 4, 2025, that her client appreciated the public support and that Mangione plans to use the money to fight all 3 cases against him.

