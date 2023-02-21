Luis Miguel Tour 2023: What we know so far

Luis Miguel announced a new tour on February 14, 2023, set to take place sometime later this year. The singer made the announcement via a post on his official Instagram page.

The last time the singer was on tour was in 2019, with his Mexico Por Siempre album tour.

Very little information is currently available regarding the tour, but the singer is likely to visit countries other than Mexico as part of the tour, speculation suggests. Fans may follow the official website of the singer for updates on ticket information.

Luis Miguel's concert history in wake of his recent announcement

Everything we know about the upcoming tour

Media outlet Hola reported that Mexico City's National Auditorium will host at least one of the concerts of the tour. The speculation came in light of the singer's last Instagram post, where he reminisced performing at the venue.

News about the tour was initially revealed by Carlos Bremer, a businessman and friend of the singer, who spoke about the upcoming 2023 tour in an exclusive interview with Televisa Espectáculos in September 2022:

"I spoke to him two weeks ago. He is in Spain. He’s already gearing up for a 200-show tour. He’s coming back with everything."

Miguel's previous concerts

The Mexican-American singer is a cornerstone of the Latin music world and is currently considered to be one of the most popular male pop singers in the world. Part of that reputation stems from his long history of performing in elaborate tours.

Luis Miguel's first major tour was the Busca una Mujer, which ran from January 1989 to May 1990, with months of inactivity in between each leg of the tour. The singer followed it up with several consecutive tours in support of his back-to-back album releases in early 1990s.

Within 1999-2000, the singer went on an 8-month-long tour in support of his album Amarte Es Un Placer, visiting Mexico, US, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Venezuela, Brazil, and Spain. The singer performed in front of more than 1.4 million fans across 99 concerts, becoming both the longest and highest grossing tour by a Spanish singer.

In 2007, the singer broke both records with his tour to support the albums México en la Piel and Navidades. The 2007 tour ran for 124 concerts, with more than 1.5 million patrons attending the concerts, drawing more than $127 million dollars from tickets and recording sales.

Within 2018-2019, the singer once again broke his own record with his Mexico Por Siempre album tour, which ran for 150 concerts and garnered more than $134.15 million in revenue.

Tracing Luis Miguel's music career

Luis Miguel broke into the Latin American music scene with his first album, Un Sol, which went on to achieve gold status when Miguel was just 11 years old. He followed this with back-to-back tours.

At the age of 14, Luis Miguel switched genres to Spanish-style pop-rock in order to reach an international audience. His fifth album, Palabra de Honor, was released in 1984 to critical acclaim, winning the Grammy Award for Best Mexican-American performance at the 1984 Grammy Awards, as well as being a chart topper in the Billboard Latin Albums chart.

The singer followed it up with the album Soy Como Quiero Ser, which sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide after its release, and was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album.

After one more album, the singer transitioned from his image as a child performer to an adult singer with the album 20 Años, which sold more than 600,000 copies in the first weekend after its release in Mexico alone.

In 1991, the singer reinvented the bolero genre of music for the modern audience, considered to be one of his greatest achievements, with the album Romance. The album sold more than eight million copies worldwide, spending 6 months as the chart topper on the Mexican charts, as well as spending 8 months on the Billboard Top Latin Album Charts.

Following several successful records and tours after that, Luis Miguel won two Latin Grammy Awards for Best Album of the Year as well as Best Pop Album of the Year.

In 2004, the singer, in a sequel to his bolero reinvention, reinvented the mariachi style of music for the modern audience with his album Mexico En La Piel. The album won him another Grammy Award for Best Mexican American Album of the Year at the 2006 Grammy Awards.

In the following years, Luis Miguel released two more albums, Navidades, and Cómplices. The latter, released in 2008, made history by being the first ever Spanish-only album to debut at the number 10 spot on the US Billboard 200 chart.

The singer released a third collection of traditional Mexican music reworked for modern audiences in 2017 with his album México Por Siempre!, which won a Latin Grammy Award for its promotional tour.

