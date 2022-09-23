Who is Heisenwolf? Mexican YouTuber arrested for reportedly killing 6 in horrific car accident

YouTube star Amado Gonzalez, popularly known as Heisenwolf, has been arrested for reportedly killing six people following an accident. He is currently hospitalized in Mexico.

The incident happened on a highway near the municipality of Atlacomulco on Sunday, September 18. Mexican newspaper El Universal reported that he was driving a red and white Chevrolet Camaro in the wrong lane when he hit a taxi. Pictures from the accident site were shared on social media where the front hoods of the Camaro looked damaged.

Three people were killed on the spot, and three others died after being admitted to the hospital. Among the victims was a 10-year-old girl, while the rest were aged between 26 and 56. The uncle of the deceased 10-year-old said that the child was the happiness of their household and that they wanted nothing more than justice at the moment.

Amado has been charged with homicide and will appear in court on October 5 after being discharged from the hospital. A manslaughter investigation has already started.

Everything we know about Heisenwolf

Heisenwolf is a famous YouTuber (Image via heisenwolf/Instagram)

Born on July 24, 1996, Heisenwolf is a YouTuber popular for his videos that span 3 minutes or less. His initial videos were for Yu-Gi-Oh, but he later removed them, and his channel had only one video titled Death Note (Netflix) in 3 Min or Less/Heisenwolf, which was posted in September 2017.

He released another video in June 2019 titled Monarch Deck in 3 minutes or less. The channel’s content, which was divided into separate sections, was loved by the public, and the content creator had an impressive follower count.

The first section is called "3 minutes or less" where he quickly posts reviews on topics concerning YouTubers, fashion, stereotypes, and other things with some humor. The next popular section is called "Memelogy," where he spoke about an internet meme, its origin, year, current status, and rating.

This is followed by the section "Exe," which is dedicated to music, and the abandoned section "Doctor Lobexno Analyzes" where Gonzalez explained the “cancer” of the internet. The next is "11 reasons" where the YouTuber reflected on 11 reasons why someone should do something and why something does not happen to anyone. The last section, "Alch nobody asked you Heisenwolf," is a podcast where he speaks on various topics.

Gonzalez is known for his collaborations with Chimmy Cabrera, KaiserWolf, Boser Salseo Futbolero, among others. He was also involved in a controversy with Mario Aguilar in December 2018 where Gonzalez insulted him with his famous phrase and later deleted the video.

Gonzalez’s last video was titled The Worst Mexican Villains, which was liked 18,000 times and had 170 replies. Detailed information on his childhood and educational background is not available yet.

