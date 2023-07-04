Lynch Mob US 2023 tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Lynch Mob, the renowned hard rock band featuring the legendary Dokken axeman George Lynch, has recently unveiled an exciting lineup of tour dates for the upcoming summer and early fall seasons. Alongside Lynch, the tour will consist of talented musicians including drummer Jimmy D'Anda (formerly with Bulletboys), bassist Jaron Gulino from Tantric, and the captivating vocals of Gabriel Colon.

Fans across the country are looking forward to experiencing Lynch Mob's electrifying performances as they bring their signature hard-hitting sound to various venues across America.

The band's latest tour schedule promises an unforgettable live music experience with shows in several places Including Harrison, Pickering, Clifton, and many others.

The tour tickets and presale have not been announced by the band yet. However, fans can visit the band’s official website and follow their social media accounts to stay updated with ticket updates and more information about the tour.

Lynch Mob’s tour will begin in Harrison and end in Harrison

Lynch Mob will kick off the tour with their concert in Harrison, scheduled to take place on July 14, 2023. After performing in some cities around America, the band will finally wrap up their tour with their Hallam concert on September 30.

The following are the complete dates and venues of the tour:

July 14, 2023 – Blue Note Harrison – Harrison, OH

July 15, 2023 – Picktown Palooza – Pickering, OH

July 29, 2023 – Guitars Under The Stars – Lebanon, OR

August 4, 2023 – Live At 1175 – Kansasville, WI

August 5, 2023 – Smugglers – Wyandotte, MI

August 6, 2023 – Founder’s Square – Portage, IN

September 28, 2023 – Dingbatz – Clifton, NJ

September 29, 2023 – The Landis – Vineland, NJ

September 30, 2023 – Tourist Inn – Hallam, PA

Lynch Mob is an American hard rock band formed in 1989

Lynch Mob is an American hard rock band formed in 1989 by guitarist George Lynch, who had gained recognition as a member of the popular '80s rock band Dokken. The band's name, Lynch Mob, is derived from George Lynch's last name and is a reflection of their energetic and hard-hitting musical style.

The original lineup of the band consisted of George Lynch on guitar, Oni Logan on vocals, Anthony Esposito on bass, and Mick Brown on drums. Their debut album, Wicked Sensation, released in 1990, showcased their raw and powerful sound, blending heavy riffs with melodic hooks and Logan's impressive vocal range. The album received positive reviews from critics and garnered a loyal fan base.

Despite the departure of Logan and various lineup changes over the years, George Lynch has remained the driving force behind the band. He has consistently recruited talented musicians to join the band, ensuring a high level of musicianship in their recordings and live performances.

Over the course of their career, the band has released several albums, including Lynch Mob, Smoke and Mirrors, Rebel, and The Brotherhood. While their music has evolved over time, the band has maintained their signature hard rock sound, often incorporating elements of blues and metal.

While the band may not have achieved mainstream commercial success on the same level as some of their contemporaries, they have enjoyed a dedicated following and continued to tour and release music. Their energetic live shows and powerful performances have earned them respect within the hard rock and metal community.

Poll : 0 votes