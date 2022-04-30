Business Proposal's Seol In-ah reveals why she stays in a hotel once a week on MBC's I Live Alone 

Business Proposal star Seol In-ah continues to win hearts both on and offscreen as she appears on the new episode of MBC's variety show I Live Alone.

The talented actor made her debut in 2015, with a minor role in The Producers. Since then, she has starred in several dramas, including the role of Kim Cheong-Ah in Beautiful Love, Wonderful Life for which she took home the Excellence Award in Long Drama at the 2019 KBS Drama Awards. Her recent portrayal of Jin Young-seo in the comedy-drama A Business Proposal has made her a favorite once again.

Business Proposal star Seol In-ah moved out of her parents' house only two years ago

In the April 29 episode of the MBC variety show, Seol In-ah gave fans an inside look at her day-to-day life. Surprising many, the Mr. Queen actress revealed that she moved out and started living on her own only two years ago.

The episode kicked off with Seol In-ah waking up in an unnamed hotel in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi-do. The actress proceeded to start her day by spraying a mist on her face. The actor confessed:

"I don't wash my face in the morning."

This led I Live Alone cast member, and manhwa writer Kian84 to ask, "then do you wash your face once every few days?"

In response to the laughing audience, Seol In-ah clarified that she does wash her face just not in the mornings.

"No, I always wash in the evening."

Going on with her day, the actor addressed the one question every viewer had, why were they at a hotel and not at her house?

In-ah revealed that the reason she stays at a hotel,

"It's almost like home to me. So I stay at a hotel at least once a week."

She explained that she got used to staying at hotels after staying far away from her home for days while filming. So she got into the habit of staying at hotels at least once a week.

Mich_Ahjumma @kdrama_ahjumma



#SeolInah



My cool girl in I live Alone next week! AAAAAAHHHH! Look at how cool she is. My cool girl in I live Alone next week! AAAAAAHHHH! Look at how cool she is.#SeolInahhttps://t.co/lLYlKU2ByO

Meanwhile, on April 11, a representative of GOLDMEDALIST Entertainment revealed that the actor was signing up with them, announcing,

“Seol In-Ah is a multifaceted actress with charming visuals and solid acting skills. We will do our best as her dependable companion so that Seol In-Ah, who has remarkable passion for acting, can showcase never-before-seen sides of her as an actress.”

The actor recently parted ways with her former agency OUI after her contract expired.

Edited by Khushi Singh