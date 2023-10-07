Macabre definition explained as tattoo artist Kat Von D renounces witchcraft and the occult 

Katherine von Drachenberg, professionally known as Kat Von D, posted a video on October 3, 2023, of herself getting baptized in a local Indiana church. This comes more than a year after she announced on social media that she was parting with the macabre and dark arts.

The Instagram video showed her in a church with friends and family, covered in tattoos and piercings as they attended the ceremony. In July 2022, the tattoo shared a photo of tarot cards and several books, that she threw out because Von D said they "just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be."

Kat Von D got baptized a year after renouncing the macabre of the occult

Kat Von D, the Mexican-American tattoo artist, and television personality renounced witchcraft and the occult on July 22, 2022. She posted pictures of her library showing books and tarot cards and said that she was giving up her interest in the subject of "macabre."

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word Macabre means "having death as a subject, which comprises or includes a personalized representation of death by dwelling on the gruesome."

It originated from the name of the Book of Maccabees which is "included in the Roman Catholic and Eastern Orthodox canons of the Old Testament and in the Protestant Apocrypha," as per the dictionary's website. Macabre started as a reference to the "dance of death" in English and gradually took a broader meaning pertaining to anything grim and gruesome.

Expand Tweet

Kat Von D made the Instagram post to announce to her fans that her interests have shifted, she wrote in the caption.

"I don’t know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I’ve come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past."

She added, "Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be." Kat Von D also explained that she did not want to invite any of the things related to the dark arts into her family’s lives.

As per USA Today, the tattoo artist specified to her audience that her post should not be taken as criticism of the people who believed in the dark arts. It was just something she had to do, and concluded,

"But right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light."

Kat Von D and her husband Rafael Reyes have a son named Leafar Von D Reyes, who was born in December 2018.

The Baptism of Kat Von D

Expand Tweet

On Tuesday, October 3, 2023, Kat Von D, posted a video of her baptism into Christianity more than a year after renouncing the dark arts, according to Business Insider.

In the clip, a priest lowered the tattoo artist into the water, and said,

"Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen."

The Instagram video also showed her and her family partaking in their local Indiana church service.