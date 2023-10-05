Why is Kat Von D covering her tattoos? Baptism video goes viral as artist turns to Christianity

Kat Von D, a Mexican-American tattoo artist and television personality, posted a video of herself being baptized on October 3, 2023, after renouncing the occult and witchcraft last year.

According to Business Insider, the LA Ink and Miami Ink star started the procedure of covering her tattoos in December 2020 as they "meant nothing" to her, and only served as "landmarks in dark times."

She also got rid of her books about witchcraft and the occult because the items did not align with "who I am and who I want to be," Von D said in her Instagram post in July 2022.

Kat Von D gets baptized after covering her tattoos

Katherine von Drachenberg, professionally known as Kat Von D is famous for portraying a stereotypically dark aesthetic and showing interest in the macabre occult arts both in her home and dressing sense. In recent years she has opted out of that image.

On October 3, 2023, the tattoo artist got baptized as a Christian at her and her family's local Indiana church service. In the video, Kat was joined by her friends and loved ones, most of whom were clad in tattoos and piercings.

The people were seen singing with the choir along with Kat Von D, she was sitting in a pew, and at the end of the clip, the television personality got baptized while a priest lowered her into the water. The priest said:

"Katherine Von Drachenberg, upon your profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and in obedience to his divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen."

She had previously covered her tattoos in December 2020. Kat got the tattoos on her arms and legs covered with solid black ink after deciding that her new lifestyle did not fit the tattoos on her body, as per Unilad.

She posted pictures on her Instagram expressing that it's been "extremely refreshing" to see "all the garbage, drunken tattoos" she'd gotten before becoming sober "covered by sleekness and simplicity."

The tattoo artist told her followers not to spread any negativity because she was covering her tattoos. Kat Von D became sober on July 7, 2007, and has not relapsed even once since, as per Us Weekly.

Kat also got the top part of her back and the back of her neck covered with black ink as well, and thanked the artist Hoode, for helping her with the entire process. Posting an Instagram story in March 2023, she said:

"Got so much done today! Thank you so much @hoode215!"

There are still small parts she has left untouched, however, most of her body art has been concealed in solid black-inked tattoos.

Katherine Von D talks about the change in her lifestyle

On July 22, 2022, Kat Von D posted about a "spiritual battle" she was in with herself. The television personality wanted to get rid of the occult items including tarot cards and books about witchcraft from her house. She wrote in her caption:

"Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don’t align with who I am and who I want to be."

Kat expressed her confusion in identity saying that she had "always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point," she was questioning "What is my relationship with this content?"

The tattoo artist explained that her previous interests were not something she wanted to include with her family. She made it clear that the post was not made to ridicule anyone interested in the dark arts and that "everyone is on their own journey."

Kat Von D is married to Rafael Reyes and they welcomed their son Leafar Von D Reyes in December 2018.