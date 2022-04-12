How did Kat Von D become famous? History explored as tattooist sued for thousands amid parlor shutdown 

Kat Von D, the globally known tattoo artist, rose to popularity at a young age with TLC’s show Miami Ink, but that was merely the beginning of her versatile career. She has written multiple bestselling books, launched clothing lines, contributed to music and documentary projects and even developed with her own makeup brand.

In October 2021, the tattoo artist announced that she and her family were moving to Indiana from Hollywood, Los Angeles, where she owned her high-profile ink studio High Voltage Tattoo. But that doesn’t seem to be happening without some legal troubles for the celebrity tattoo artist. According to TMZ reports, Kat Von D has been sued for unpaid rent and damages to the property she rented and converted into High Voltage Tattoo in Hollywood.

Here’s a look back to Kat Von D’s journey in Hollywood

Von D was born in Nuevo León, Mexico. Her full name is Katherine Von Drachenberg. She dropped out of school at the age of 16 to pursue her dream of becoming a tattoo artist. She was first featured on TLC’s Miami Ink which ran from 2005 to 2008. But Von D left the show after she had a falling out with her fellow tattoo artist Ami James. In 2007, she got her own show, called LA Ink, which was filmed at her studio, High Voltage Tattoo.

In 2007, per reports, Von D also decided to quit alcohol since she thought that its excessive consumption was interfering with her work. Von D’s show ran for four seasons until 2011. But this was not the end for Von D. From there, she branched out to fulfill her other ambitions. She wrote and released two books, High Voltage Tattoo and The Tattoo Chronicles in 2009 and 2010, which made it to the Top 10 of The New York Times’ Bestseller Lists.

The celebrated tattoo artist is also a fashion and beauty enthusiast and to that effect she came up with her own makeup line for Sephora in 2008 and also launched her own beauty brand. In 2020, Kat Von D announced the sale of her namesake beauty brand to its parent company Kendo Brands and was to be relabelled as KVD Vegan Beauty. Apart from a beauty line, Von D also came up with her own clothing line in 2011.

Kat Von D is also a singer, and has collaborated with several popular artists like the Finnish gothic-rock band The 69 Eyes, and the duo Prayers. With several ventures spread across diverse artistic fields, Von D has a net worth of around $30 million per Celebrity Net Worth. Despite this, her studio had its own share of troubles.

Why is Kat Von D getting sued?

Per TMZ, the music and tattoo artist is being sued because of unpaid rent to the amount of $92,000 — accumulated through 2020 and more of which will be accrued in 2022. On top of that, she’s also being sued for damages such as changing the ceiling tiles, painting the ceiling, taking out the wallpaper and demolishing a wall in the middle of the shop. These issues aside, the studio also was involved in a fire and car crashes in neighboring businesses.

This legal suit could prove to be quite a loss to the artist. However, there has been no response from Kat Von D or her team, legally, or to the media so far, leaving Von D’s fans waiting for more news, which includes any details of her private tattoo studio that she’d announced she would start in Indiana.

