"I'm glad there's no crazy video of me banging my head on a cop car" - Israel Adesanya takes a jab at Jon Jones in TMZ interview

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently took a shot at Jon Jones, regarding his latest arrest. During an interview with TMZ, Adesanya said that he was glad to not be looked up for all the wrong reasons.

Referring to Jones' bizarre arrest video, Adesanya said that he was glad there weren't any videos of him banging his head on a police vehicle. 'The Last Stylebender' told TMZ Sports:

"I appreciate this game but f*** fame. Honestly, I just love the perks. Look I'm glad I can be invited to TMZ, I'm not here getting looked up for the wrong reason and being put on TMZ [makes thudding noise] and some crazy video of me, I don't know, banging my head on a cop car or something crazy like that. You know, that's not me. But hey, knock on wood."

Adesanya and Jones have long-standing beef bordering around a potential fight between the two. The duo have traded multiple jabs on social media over the years.

Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. BONY @JonnyBones I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t I’m curious to hear what his father tells him when he asks about fighting me. I wonder if his father believes he’s ready? Eugene definitely doesn’t My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta… My pops already told me how I’d beat you. Trust me he knows.Your mom would be disappointed in who you’ve become. twitter.com/JonnyBones/sta…

BONY @JonnyBones ズﾉム 🌍 @DeusWrecks @JonnyBones Jon, truthfully, how do you think a bout between yourself and Izzy would’ve went at LHW? @JonnyBones Jon, truthfully, how do you think a bout between yourself and Izzy would’ve went at LHW? It’s been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would’ve got ground and pounded to death twitter.com/DeusWrecks/sta… It’s been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would’ve got ground and pounded to death twitter.com/DeusWrecks/sta…

When Jon Jones banged his head on a police car

Jon Jones was arrested in Las Vegas in September of 2021 on charges of battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. Incidentally, the arrest happened to be the same night that 'Jonny Bones' was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

According to reports, the Las Vegas Police department received a call from the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino stating that a white female adult was bleeding from her nose and mouth. The woman was later found to be Jones' fiance Jessie Moses.

As the police tried to take him away, a clearly intoxicated Jones kicked up a storm. Repeatedly accusing the officers of ruining his night, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion even asked for the identities of the officers.

Despite them obliging, Jones suddenly lost control and started banging his head on the hood of the police vehicle following which he was immediately led away.

