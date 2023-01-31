Madison Brooks funeral arrangements: Location, time, and other details revealed amid latest r*pe revelations

Madison Brooks, the 19-year-old girl who was found dead after allegedly being raped, passed away on January 15, 2023. The devastated family of the deceased has now announced the teen’s funeral, which will be held on February 3, 2023.

In a statement, the family shared that Madison Brooks’ final resting place will be at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Covington. Furthermore, they also revealed that a visitation will be held on the same day from 11:00 am-1:00 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church. At the same time, the mass with the burial is likely to begin at 1 PM.

Madison's devastated family now announced the teen’s funeral, which would be held on February 3, 2023. (Image via Dignity Memorial)

Brooks passed away after allegedly being raped by two men in a car, who then left her on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway. She passed away when she was then fatally hit by a vehicle.

“She enjoyed adventures and travel, including sky-diving, skiing, experiencing new cities”: Family remembers Madison Brooks after she passed away after reportedly being r*ped

The world is grieving after losing Madison Brooks, who passed away after a car ran over her, on the same night she was raped by two men. Being an LSU sophomore, LSU Alpha Phi also announced the death of Madison, who passed away untimely.

Paying their tribute, LSU wrote on Facebook:

“We are grieving the sudden and tragic loss of our sister, Madison Brooks, following the accident that took her life. Madison was a sophomore and made a lasting impact on all of us. She was also a hero and was able to donate her heart and kidneys to save others.”

In her obituary, the family revealed that the 19-year-old was recently accepted into the Manship School of Mass Communication. Additionally, she had recently graduated from Saint Scholastica Academy in 2021, where she was an honor roll student, cheerleader, and member of the Doves for Life, Spirit Club, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Meanwhile, the family also talked about how much she loved sports and adventures and said:

“She enjoyed adventures and travel, including sky-diving, skiing, experiencing new cities, and most importantly spending time with her family and friends. Madison’s heart was pure, her laugh infectious, and she lived every day to the fullest. Her legacy will forever shine in the stars above.”

jiffy 🏳️‍🌈 @latinartt



STOP BLAMING WOMEN AND START BLAMING THE RAPIST There are ZERO excuses for any man to do what was done to #MadisonBrooks STOP BLAMING WOMEN AND START BLAMING THE RAPIST There are ZERO excuses for any man to do what was done to #MadisonBrooks STOP BLAMING WOMEN AND START BLAMING THE RAPIST

Madison Brooks survived by her parents and her 3 siblings, Aiden Baustert, Brady Baustert, and Kaelyn Baustert. Additionally, her grandparents, great-grandparents, and godparents are also grieving the loss of the Alpha Phi Sorority member.

Have the culprits who raped Madison been identified and arrested by the police?

After two men raped Madison Brooks, three men and one juvenile have been arrested as suspects. Kaivon Washington, who is 18 years old, and a 17-year-old juvenile are accused of raping Brooks. At the same time, the two have also been accused of dropping her off on the streets, where she was later hit by a car.

Garrett Howe @GARRETTH0WE The unnamed 17 year old suspect that raped Madison Brooks at LSU NEEDS TO BE NAMED!!! If you are old enough to use a fake ID to get into a bar, you are old enough to be charged as an adult. RELEASE HIS NAME, he is an ADULT rapist. The unnamed 17 year old suspect that raped Madison Brooks at LSU NEEDS TO BE NAMED!!! If you are old enough to use a fake ID to get into a bar, you are old enough to be charged as an adult. RELEASE HIS NAME, he is an ADULT rapist.

Allegedly, the other two men, Casen Carver, 17, and Everette Lee, 28, are accused of witnessing the crime and facing accessory charges. On the other hand, the driver of the car, which had hit Madison, has not yet been charged.

