Maggie review: Satisfying if not drool-worthy rom-com with a magical twist

Hulu's latest production, Maggie, released its 13-episode debut season on July 6, 2022. It dives into the life of a 30-something psychic, steadily deciphering the complexities of adulthood and love with a magic touch.

Though the entire premise revolves around the protagonist's ability to read into the future, the show is at its best when both the main elements are absent.

The near 30-minute episodes of the show are not laugh-out-loud pieces or masterful filmmaking that make you think. They offer a light-hearted look at a relatable yet fascinating part of life, which most, if not all, can relate to.

Centering around a young psychic's search for love, the show had a fascinating enough plotline to keep viewers hooked and a good enough cast to carry the narrative with ease.

Maggie review: It's better when every day is a mystery

The story follows a likable Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse), her friend Louise (Nichole Sakura), and her potential love interest Ben (David Del Rio) for the most part.

Maggie's crisis is simple. She can see the future and does not go into relationships that she knows will end up badly. Unlike all the guys she met before, she sees a future with Ben, but the vision is replaced with another soon, creating all kinds of complexities.

One of the best things about the show is how it does not treat the story like a linear love triangle or a ballad of heartbreaks. The many dimensions, plotlines and intriguing characters are enough to keep the plot busy and satisfying.

The show works very well to establish the plot and the characters at the very beginning. While the character-building is not sloppy, it is not perfect either.

For most characters, the flaws are unnoticeable. However, that’s not the case for Jessie (Chloe Bridges), whose only purpose often seems to be keeping Ben and Maggie apart.

The supposed lead duo also lacks a tiny bit of chemistry. It's not like they can't be pictured together, but they are not Jim-Pam or Chandler-Monica either.

Ben's character still feels a bit off at times, but Louise is one of the best characters in the series, often dragging entire episodes alone, much like Sakura did before in Superstore. The other aspects of the show felt tight and smooth.

For a debut season, the show does well enough to recreate the charm of older sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother. With a little more work put in, it may truly turn into something brilliant in the future seasons.

The thing that keeps the show going is its heart. It does not feel forced, mechanical or bland. It feels just a little undercooked at times, which is not a big flaw.

There are also some really good takeaways, including how perfect love is difficult, perhaps even more so when you are gifted.

The show showed how dwelling in the future may ruin a perfectly good present. It ultimately ended with a cliffhanger, and there's hope for the leading couple to come together at some point in the future.

All the episodes of Maggie are now streaming on Hulu.

