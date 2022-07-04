Hulu's Maggie cast list: Rebecca Rittenhouse, David Del Rio and others star in rom-com series

Hulu's upcoming romantic comedy Maggie will premiere on the platform on July 6, 2022.

The show centers on a young woman who possesses the mysterious ability to see the future of the people around her, including parents, friends and strangers. Her life becomes complicated when she discovers her own destiny.

Read further ahead to learn about the cast of the series.

Maggie stars Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio in lead roles

Here's a look at the main cast of Hulu's Maggie:

1) Rebecca Rittenhouse as Maggie

Rebecca Rittenhouse plays the titular role of Maggie in the show. Her character possesses a mysterious psychic ability that allows her to see her own future and the fates of those around her.

As an actress, Rittenhouse has appeared in quite a few TV shows and films over the years. These include The Mindy Project, Blood & Oil and The Body (an episode of Into the Dark aired as a television movie).

In the trailer for Maggie, Rittenhouse looks quite impressive, portraying the numerous shades of her character with astonishing ease. She also displays a unique sense of humor that makes her character infinitely more likable.

2) David Del Rio as Ben

David Del Rio plays the role of Ben, Maggie's love interest in the series.

The actor has been a part of popular films and shows like Pitch Perfect, A California Christmas, Resident Advisors and more. He also played a pivotal supporting role in ABC's The Baker and the Beauty.

3) Nichole Sakura as Louise

Nichole Sakura plays Maggie's charming best friend, Louise.

Sakura is widely known for her performance in NBC's popular sitcom, Superstore. Over the years, she's appeared in numerous films and shows, including Teenage Cocktail, Shameless, Lazer Team 2 and more.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the film also stars several other actors in significant supporting roles, including:

Angelique Cabral

Leonard Nam

Kerri Kenney

Chris Elliott

Maggie was helmed by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, who also executive-produced the show with Evan Hayes and Jeff Morton.

Maggie plot and trailer

Maggie tells the story of a young woman with psychic abilities. The official synopsis of the series on Hulu states:

''Dating is hard enough -- it's even harder when you also happen to be a psychic. Maggie's gift allows her to see into the future of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street. But when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, her romantic life suddenly gets a lot more complicated. Can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends? She probably should have seen this coming...''

The trailer for the series, which dropped on June 15, 2022, offers a peek into Maggie's hilariously complicated world. Viewers can expect an endlessly entertaining and charming rom-com that offers a unique perspective on life and relationships.

Don't miss Maggie on Hulu on July 6, 2022.

