Maggie takeaway: The present is the most important time

Maggie premiered on July 6, 2022, with 13 episodes in its debut season. The Hulu series left quite a mark with its quirky premise and intriguing storyline. While the series may not have been perfect in any way, it left viewers with a lot to think about involving the complexities of adult life and love.

The show follows Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse), a thirty-something girl with psychic powers that enables her to look into the future. Though it seems like powers of this magnitude would help out in one's life, for our protagonist, this presents a range of problems, including an extremely complex dating life. The struggle was that she could see each relationship coming to an end even before they started dating.

That was until Ben (David Del Rio) stepped in, but that too ended because of Maggie's excess focus on the future.

Maggie takeaway: It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live

After our protagonist encountered Ben, she saw a vision where the two of them were together. Though that shocked her at first, it was the first time that she felt this way. This was short-lasted as she saw another vision of Ben and Jessie (Chloe Bridges) getting married. She let go of the relationship based on just this.

The rest of the series followed our protagonist's journey as she went up and down the path of love, often contemplating her decision to leave Ben, without being able to make peace with the fact. After a rollercoaster of feelings and plot twists, she reached the point where she lost her powers.

Her loss of power was soon linked to her long-standing guilt about not telling Jessie about her and Ben's little fling. After this was cleared up in the finale, Maggie regained her powers and saw a vision of her and Jessie standing in a wedding dress opposite Ben interchangeably.

This signified that neither was she extremely proficient at reading her visions nor were the visions concrete enough. When Ben left the choice between the two of them to a chance, it created multiple possible future scenarios. This may have been true for other relationships that she let go of in the past.

This served as a clever metaphor for people too invested in the future. Even in our day-to-day lives, we are often so focused on the future and the goals that we fail to see what is in front of us at that moment. By the time we realize it, the moment is already a memory. This is exactly what dragged Maggie down and stopped her from having a sane relationship for even once in her life.

But going by the ending, she may have realized this herself. The show ended on a cliffhanger, indicating that there will be more from the show in the future. This future version of our protagonist may see her change and focus more on the present day. She also experienced a good amount of time without her powers, which may help her be like other people and trust her instincts more.

The series left a lot of noteworthy lessons in a subtle and nuanced manner.

All the episodes of Maggie are now streaming on Hulu.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far