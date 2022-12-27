Magical Bones UK Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

UK-based magician and illusionist Magical Bones, whose original name is Richard Essien, has announced an extensive UK tour scheduled to go live in 2023. The tour will kick off on March 2 at the Arts Centre in Swindon and conclude on May 28 at the Chorley Theatre in Chorley. His style incorporates magic and street dance culture.
In 2020, Bones participated in the reality show Britain’s Got Talent and reached the finals. As per his website, his audition received over 10 million online views, with the judges describing his act as the best-presented magic. Over the years, he has appeared on various TV shows, including the BAFTA awards, Penn & Teller Fool Us, Around the World in 80 Tricks on Amazon, and Pure Magic on BBC.
Magical Bones will kick off UK tour on March 2, tickets available from his website
Tickets for the Magical Bones concert are available via the magician’s official website. For different venues, the concert prices are different. They range from £18.00 to £40.00. Check out all the venues below
- March 2, 2023 -- Swindon: Arts Centre
- March 3, 2023 -- Monmouth: Savoy Theatre
- March 9, 2023 -- Beccles: Public Hall & Theatre
- March 10, 2023 -- Didcot: Cornerstone
- March 17, 2023 -- Liverpool: Playhouse
- March 18, 2023 -- Norwich: Playhouse
- March 19, 2023 -- Leicester: Curve
- March 24, 2023 -- Lancaster: Grand
- March 26, 2023 -- Lytham St Annes: Lowther Pavilion
- March 31, 2023 -- Bridport: Electric Palace
- April 1, 2023 -- Launceston: Town Hall
- April 2, 2023 -- Plymouth: Quad Theatre
- April 5, 2023 -- Salford: The Lowry (Quays)
- April 6, 2023 -- Radlett: Centre
- April 12, 2023 -- Poole: Lighthouse (Theatre)
- April 13, 2023 -- Farnham: Maltings
- April 14, 2023 -- Bridgwater: McMillan Theatre
- April 15, 2023 -- Bognor Regis: Regis Centre
- April 16, 2023 -- Winchester: Theatre Royal
- April 21, 2023 -- Leeds: City Varieties
- April 27, 2023 -- Milton Keynes: The Stables
- April 28, 2023 -- Tunbridge Wells: Trinity Theatre
- April 29, 2023 -- Crewe: Lyceum
- April 30, 2023 -- Weston-Super-Mare: Playhouse
- May 5, 2023 -- Maidenhead: Norden Farm
- May 12, 2023 -- Scarborough: Spa Theatre
- May 13, 2023 -- Huntingdon: Performing Arts Centre
- May 20, 2023 -- Bury St Edmonds: Theatre Royal
- May 24, 2023 -- Hereford: Courtyard
- May 25, 2023 -- Chipping Norton: Theatre
- May 26, 2023 -- Southend: Palace Theatre
- May 27, 2023 -- Bedford: Quarry Theatre
- May 28, 2023 -- Chorley: Chorley Theatre
Magical Bones hosts virtual concerts online
Magical Bones also organizes interactive virtual magic experiences, which anybody in the world can get access to.
Describing his virtual shows, his website notes:
“Bones unique brand of magic will ensure your guests have a truly incredible experience wherever they may be across the globe. And the best part is everyone gets a front row seat, even if there’s 1000 people!”
Interested fans are required to book shows online, which they can facilitate through various video conferencing platforms. People who have booked shows get links with instructions once a booking is confirmed. The online magic show lasts between 20 and 45 minutes, depending on the requirements.