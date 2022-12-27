Magical Bones UK Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues and more

UK-based magician and illusionist Magical Bones, whose original name is Richard Essien, has announced an extensive UK tour scheduled to go live in 2023. The tour will kick off on March 2 at the Arts Centre in Swindon and conclude on May 28 at the Chorley Theatre in Chorley. His style incorporates magic and street dance culture.

In 2020, Bones participated in the reality show Britain’s Got Talent and reached the finals. As per his website, his audition received over 10 million online views, with the judges describing his act as the best-presented magic. Over the years, he has appeared on various TV shows, including the BAFTA awards, Penn & Teller Fool Us, Around the World in 80 Tricks on Amazon, and Pure Magic on BBC.

Magical Bones will kick off UK tour on March 2, tickets available from his website

Tickets for the Magical Bones concert are available via the magician’s official website. For different venues, the concert prices are different. They range from £18.00 to £40.00. Check out all the venues below

March 2, 2023 -- Swindon: Arts Centre

March 3, 2023 -- Monmouth: Savoy Theatre

March 9, 2023 -- Beccles: Public Hall & Theatre

March 10, 2023 -- Didcot: Cornerstone

March 17, 2023 -- Liverpool: Playhouse

March 18, 2023 -- Norwich: Playhouse

March 19, 2023 -- Leicester: Curve

March 24, 2023 -- Lancaster: Grand

March 26, 2023 -- Lytham St Annes: Lowther Pavilion

March 31, 2023 -- Bridport: Electric Palace

April 1, 2023 -- Launceston: Town Hall

April 2, 2023 -- Plymouth: Quad Theatre

April 5, 2023 -- Salford: The Lowry (Quays)

April 6, 2023 -- Radlett: Centre

April 12, 2023 -- Poole: Lighthouse (Theatre)

April 13, 2023 -- Farnham: Maltings

April 14, 2023 -- Bridgwater: McMillan Theatre

April 15, 2023 -- Bognor Regis: Regis Centre

April 16, 2023 -- Winchester: Theatre Royal

April 21, 2023 -- Leeds: City Varieties

April 27, 2023 -- Milton Keynes: The Stables

April 28, 2023 -- Tunbridge Wells: Trinity Theatre

April 29, 2023 -- Crewe: Lyceum

April 30, 2023 -- Weston-Super-Mare: Playhouse

May 5, 2023 -- Maidenhead: Norden Farm

May 12, 2023 -- Scarborough: Spa Theatre

May 13, 2023 -- Huntingdon: Performing Arts Centre

May 20, 2023 -- Bury St Edmonds: Theatre Royal

May 24, 2023 -- Hereford: Courtyard

May 25, 2023 -- Chipping Norton: Theatre

May 26, 2023 -- Southend: Palace Theatre

May 27, 2023 -- Bedford: Quarry Theatre

May 28, 2023 -- Chorley: Chorley Theatre

Magical Bones hosts virtual concerts online

Magical Bones also organizes interactive virtual magic experiences, which anybody in the world can get access to.

Describing his virtual shows, his website notes:

“Bones unique brand of magic will ensure your guests have a truly incredible experience wherever they may be across the globe. And the best part is everyone gets a front row seat, even if there’s 1000 people!”

Interested fans are required to book shows online, which they can facilitate through various video conferencing platforms. People who have booked shows get links with instructions once a booking is confirmed. The online magic show lasts between 20 and 45 minutes, depending on the requirements.

