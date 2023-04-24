Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 10: Release date, time, promo, plot, and more

The thrilling Magnum P.I. aired its mid-season finale, and the stakes could not have been any higher. The explosive episode premiered on Sunday, April 23, at 9:00 pm ET. This modern take on the classic series has already garnered significant viewership and critical acclaim, and the previous few episodes have managed to accelerate the action that viewers find quite entertaining.

The episode, titled Charlie Foxtrot, saw the main characters in compromising positions. The mid-season finale came at the right time, given that the season is slated to comprise a total of 20 episodes.

Episode 10, which premiered on NBC and is available for streaming on Peacock, is replete with several action-packed sequences featuring Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and the people around him.

Magnum P.I. season 5 episode 10 promo: Spring finale of chaos

The short trailer for the latest episode did not shy away from revealing that this episode is likely going to be the most intense one in the season so far. This is not very surprising considering that this is meant to be an important landmark for the fifth season.

While the teaser saw a lot of action, even with Thomas involved, the synopsis did not explicitly mention Thomas Magnum. Instead, the synopsis shed light on the multiple other crises that plagued those around Thomas. The official synopsis for Magnum P.I. season 5, episode 10 reads:

"An armed hit team lays siege to Robin's Nest; TC is badly injured while Rick fights for his life."

The armed siege on Robin's nest took center stage in the spring finale as it contained all the action expected from one of the proper finales. Moreover, both TC (Stephen Hill) and Rick (Zachary Knighton) found themselves in life-threatening situations in the spring finale episode. With so much happening, Magnum also faced some exponentially steep drama.

The episode has been directed by Lisa Robinson, while David Wolkove has been credited with the screenplay. The series may take a hiatus after this episode.

More about Magnum P.I.

Magnum P.I. has remained one of the most popular names in the network television market for years. Originally conceived by Donald P. Bellisario and Glen A. Larson in 1980, it starred Tom Selleck in the leading role. The current iteration of Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the same character and his stories, with Jay Hernandez in the lead role. The synopsis for the show reads:

"An ex-Navy SEAL returns home from Afghanistan only to use his special skills for his secret venture as a private investigator in Hawaii, where he works as a famous novelist's security consultant."

The show stars Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins, Zachary Knighton as Orville "Rick" Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore "T.C." Calvin, Amy Hill as Teuila "Kumu" Tuileta, and Tim Kang as suspended Honolulu Police Department (HPD) Detective Gordon Katsumoto, among many other guest and recurring stars.

All episodes of Magnum P.I. are available for streaming on Peacock.

