Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2: Exact Release timings & where to watch

Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 is set to hit NBC on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 9 pm EST and 8 pm Central time. It will hit Peacock the next day. Titled Hit and Run, the episode is the 11th of season 5 of Magnum P.I. and 87th overall. Directed by David Straiton, the plot for the debut episode of part 2 has been penned by Gene Hong.

After Hit and Run gets broadcast, the next four episodes are expected to hit the network on a weekly basis till November 1. For now, release details of only the first five episodes of Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 are known. The schedule for the next lot of five episodes might be declared after the Holiday season ends.

A brief outline of how Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 will begin

Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 is expected to be a thrilling watch as Thomas Magnum faces his worst adversary and a turn in his romantic life. The people’s favorite former US Navy SEAL is currently a security consultant and sleuth, making him a nemesis of many.

In part 2, he will be head-to-head against a tough and cunning character, played by Patrick Fabian (known for his performance as attorney Howard Hamlin in Better Call Saul). The nature of his role is unclear, but showrunner Eric Guggenheim told TV Guide earlier that Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2 will focus on the stretched description of each character.

So we can expect Fabian to be a full-fledged antagonist, giving a royal tough time to Magnum. That aside, Thomas Magnum will meander through his feelings for Juliet Higgins.

Higgins, played by Perdita Weeks, is a former MI6 agent and Magnum's partner in investigations. She is also the majordomo of Robin Masters' Nest Estate. And of late, she and Magnum have come close and started going deep into their emotions for one another.

Meanwhile, Orville "Rick" Wright and Suzy Madison co-parent their child. Their journey will take an unexpected turn in Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2.

Part 2 will also show Theodore "T.C." Calvin, a former United States Marine like Rick, who now operates helicopter tours of Hawaii. He is battling issues with his mobility after getting shot in the season 5 part 1 finale.

In September, TVLine previewed the first three minutes of Magnum P.I. season 5 part 2, terming it as “electrifying.” In their article, they wrote that the setting this time is in Dubai and not Hawaii. The first few minutes of Hit and Run pack a lot of action, thanks to a pretty operative, two cohorts, and, of course, the White Knight.

The White Knight, aka Magnum, arrives just in time to save the operative/Higgins and the cohorts (T.C. and Rick masking as paramedics) from the gunmen who target them as they are about to whisk away their person of interest.

The episode will also show a dangerous client who has tasked Magnum and Higgins with a controversial mission. Is it Fabian’s character? Meanwhile, Kumu and Shammy assist T.C. in moving to a rehab facility for veterans, and Rick flirts with a woman marina worker.

