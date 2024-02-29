Maison Margiela x Doctor Martens footwear: Everything we know so far

Maison Margiela recently teamed up with Doctor Martens for the first time, to showcase some boots at the Milan Fashion Week. The creative prowess of Dr. Matrens had been blended with the ingenuity of Maison Margiela, offering the rugged sole boots.

On the runway, a glimpse of the shoes on the models' feet showed the yellow stitches of Dr. Martens. From loafers to derby boots, all were designed differently to match the ensembles on the runway in dark shades.

These shoes are reportedly slated to be published in December 2024 and the brands have not shared any further information regarding that.

More details on Maison Margiela x Doctor Martens footwear

Maison Margiela and Dr. Martens's fresh collaborations have showcased an assortment of pairs. The sub-level of Maison Margiela, MM6 introduced itself as

"Launched in 1997, MM6 Maison Margiela continuously reimagines the contemporary wardrobe with wit and irreverence. Sartorial conventions are routinely bent and broken. Conceptual essentials are created using unique fabric treatments, resulting in a distinctive All-Gender wardrobe."

A glimpse of the shoes was showcased at the Milan Fashion Week AW24. On the runway, these Dr. Martens boots were easily recognizable through their iconic yellow stitches. Moreover, both brands offered their creative ingenuity to these boots.

One of the very first Dr. Martens boots was crafted in a loafer style, dyed in black and plum shade. With the black lugged sole, the boot was crafted with yellow stitches while its dual tone created the enticing part.

In the Milan Fashion Week, MM6 presented the Autumn winter collection, taking inspiration from the open-ended texture. About the collection, the brand wrote,

"Abstract is the way MM6 approaches the seasonal exercise of devising pieces of a wardrobe. For Autumn-Winter 2024, abstraction is expressed in the idea of open-ended clothing, in playing with textures, repeating pieces in different fabrications to reassess their value, while shifting it. Abstraction, ultimately, translates in a relentless play with length and width, as the pureness of the geometric forms allows a certain radicality of silhouette."

Two other shoes were crafted in black and brown shades with the lace system, seamlessly exuding Dr. Martens flairs. The release date for the shoes is yet to be known. However, the shoes are expected to be on the market in December 2024. Interested readers are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of the brands.