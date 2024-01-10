Dr. Martens’ Year of the Dragon collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

The first week of January saw the release of Dr. Martens' year of the dragon collection, which featured the brand's imaginative take on the 1460 boots and Adrian loafers.

As per the Chinese calendar, 2024 is the year of the dragon, the only mythical character among the zodiac signs. To celebrate the lunar calendar, the brands are launching an array of collections, and Dr. Martens is no exception. In keeping with the year of the dragon, Dr. Matrtens' shoe integrity with the Chinese zodiac is showcased through a new makeover of these shoes.

Two new iterations of Dr. Martens' shoes align the dragon year with the golden embellishments and touches of 'lucky' red, followed by the hairy design. These shoes are retailing on Dr. Martens' website for $150 and $170, available since January 5.

Dr. Martens' The Dragon of the Year collection includes a hairy tassel

With the intention of creating boots that were useful for the army, Dr. Martens has a long history dating back to the Munich War. At that time, Dr. Klaus Martens created footwear that was unique by creating an air-cushioned sole for boots. Together with his friend Dr. Herbert Funk, Martens launched the shoe company, which has been around ever since.

The DM boots with lugged soles became popular footwear in the Britpop culture, setting the trends in the late 90s and early 2000s. Gradually, it transformed into a bold style statement that embarked for itself. Though musicians and artists embraced DM shoes first, fashion enthusiasts could not resist trying them.

1460 boots come under its classic collection, an unmatchable pair in Chelsea boot contour. The brand garners an array of 1460 boot iterations, including platform-based, leather lace-ups, and so on.

Regarding these boots, the brand says,

"The 1460 is the original Dr. Martens boot. Its instantly recognizable DNA looks like this: 8 eyes, classic Dr. Martens Smooth leather, grooved sides, a heel-loop, yellow stitching, and a comfortable, air-cushioned sole. Now in more shades than ever."

The year of the dragon iteration on the 1460 boot boasts black smooth slice leather, exuding a polished luxe allure. The contrasting color in the black color scheme on the sole showcases its fashion prowess while the PVC material ensures durability and flexibility, continuing its decade-old integrity.

The hair inclusion on the tongue elevates the overall appeal, crafting with all-natural printed hair. The shoe works on the detailing, replacing the yellow color with 'lucky' red to underscore the theme of the year of the dragon.

Another shoe in this collection is the Adrian Loafer, seamlessly accentuating the Year of the Dragon theme with black, red, and golden color palettes. The brand writes about the Adrian loafer:

"Introducing the Year of the Dragon. As the only mythical creature in the Chinese zodiac, our 2024 Lunar New Year collection nods to the dragon’s bold spirit."

Made from Smooth Slice Leather in Black with Hair The Adrian loafer's vamp and heel are made of leather, and the insole features artwork depicting a dragon, creating a festive silhouette. Traditional "lucky" red has replaced the yellow elements of the signature DM, such as the visible undercoat, welt stitching, and loafer tassel.

This loafer is popular for its long-lasting sole system and rounded toe contour, offering ample space for toes. With striking red and golden fusion, this loafer is a gem of the classic shoe landscape.

Both shoes landed on the shoe market on January 5 and are available in Doctor Martens' store. The 1460 boot costs $170 while the loafer is retailing for $150.