7 Most expensive Prada loafers and their dupes to fall in love with

The influence of Prada loafers is quite warm in the fashion landscape due to their modish appeal. The shoe has seen a resurgence after the pandemic season in 2020, accentuating the classic touches in the footwear industry.

Prada introduced the loafers on the runway in 1996, naming them "Ugly Chic" shoes. These fashionable Prada loafers were quite in demand when Hailey Bieber showed up in a chunky pair of loafers with Prada's triangle logo on them. She paired it with ankle socks and a miniskirt.

Bella Hadid exuded her baggy jeans with a pair of Prada loafers, showcasing the assortment of loafer collections from the brand. Its monobloc rubber sole system with chunky appeal enhances the shoe section of the brand, while its blending with other types of silhouettes showcases the brand's innovative craftsmanship.

Some of the best and most expensive Prada loafers

1) Monolith Brushed Leather Loafers

The Monolith Brushed Leather Loafer from Prada is one of the best shoes from the brand, offering classic footwear for men. Featured in polished black leather, the shoe boasts a lug sole, increasing its bulky appeal.

The round-toe silhouette continues the classic allure, while the slip-on feature accentuates the modern tweak. At Saks Fifth Avenue, this Prada Loafer is retailed for $1,470.

2) Brushed leather high-heel loafers

This Prada loafer is an iconic piece from the brand and a perfect addition to the feminine collection. The loafer has a shiny appearance thanks to its leather finish.

This loafer is available at Prada for $1,320, exuding the luxe appeal with its 75 mm heel and monobloc sole. The triangle logo on the upper accentuates branding, establishing its traditional recognition.

3) Brushed-leather Mary Jane T-strap Loafer

Brushed-leather Mary Jane T-strap Loafer ( Image via Prada)

Prada showcases its authentic creativity in its loafers, incessantly infusing the premium quality. The Mary Jane T Strap loafer is a striking Prada loafer, augmenting women's shoe shelve.

This 70s school uniform shoe, tweaked in modern aesthetics, boasts a light rubber sole. The lateral lettering of Prada showcases the branding and the 40 cm platform heel enhances the chunky appeal, pricing at $1,200 at Prada.

4) Chocolate Brushed Leather Mule Loafer

The Mule Prada Loafer mirrors the bespoke craftsmanship of the brand, blending the mule and loafers with premium material. With the leather upper, the front setup reflects the loafer design while the open back accentuates the overall mule structure.

In this model, Prada offers different iterations with different heel designs, integrated with rubber monoblock soles. Both the iterations are retailed at the store for $1,120.

5) Soft padded nappa leather loafers

Prada believes in the concept of duality, which is evident in this shoe. The shoe combines the iconic Prada Loafer silhouette with modern hybrid aesthetics, providing a fashionable pair from the label.

The shoe boasts soft nappa leather, available at the store for $1,290. Featured in a 55 cm rubber sole, the shoe has a removable leather-covered insole.

6) Suede loafer booties

Suede loafer booties ( Image via Prada)

Another loafer from the brand awes loafer collectors with its creative idea, contributing to the winter footwear essential. The shoe mimics the bootie structure, adding a unique twist to the loafer category.

With a suede upper, the shoe features a removable shearling-covered insole. Also, the apron stitching provides an edgy appeal, available at the secondary market, Lyst for $1,270.

7) Metallic leather loafers

Metallic accents are quite trendy in the contemporary ages and Loafers from the brand have mirrored it seamlessly. The shoe mimics the penny loafer structure with a modern tweak, exuding the luxury luster of the brand.

The loafer boasts leather with a monobloc rubber sole while its metallic appeal elevates the boldness. The shoe is obtainable at Farfetch for $2,216.

Prada has garnered an array of loafers in leather, suede, and other materials, offering different structures. Apart from these shoes, Prada is filled with satin loafers with crystal embellishments.

Loafers accentuate the androgynous fashion. Its classic silhouette boasts the retro appeal while the platform inclusion sets the shoe as the modern footwear staple.