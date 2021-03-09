Major Biden and Oprah memes trend online, as Twitter extends support in light of recent "White House biting incident"

According to official sources, US President Joe Biden's two German shepherds, Champ and Major Biden, were recently moved out of the White House and sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware, after the latter was involved in a "biting incident."

Major Biden, who was adopted by the President from a Delaware animal shelter back in 2018, is believed to have indulged in "aggressive behavior" and reportedly bitten a member of The White House security.

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden, two sources with knowledge tell CNN https://t.co/gZOftxo4ss — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2021

According to CNN's report, Major Biden is known to exhibit "agitated behavior on multiple occasions, which includes "jumping, barking and charging at staff and security."

CNN also reported that while the extent of the injury inflicted upon the White House security officer is unknown, it was reportedly serious enough to send Champ and Major Biden back to the family home in Delaware.

In response to this "injustice," several Twitter users began to extend support to the canine pair, as they humorously urged media mogul Oprah Winfrey to conduct an exclusive interview with Major Biden:

I think Oprah owes it to us to get Major Biden’s side of this “aggressive behavior” accusation. — Tori Fletcher (@hellotorifletch) March 9, 2021

I want to hear Major Biden's side of the story, please @Oprah pic.twitter.com/iGa27StpgI — Gracie St. Ives (@roguecats7) March 9, 2021

Fresh off her explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, several Twitter users opined that there is no one better than Oprah Winfrey to uncover the truth behind Major Biden's recent involvement in a biting incident.

Major Biden receives immense support online, as fans demand an Oprah interview

The 3-year old German shepherd recently made history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House, having been fostered by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Association's Shelter.

Three days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Delaware Shelter held an exclusive "indoguration" for Major Biden, in order to mark the historic moment. Since then, the German shepherd has become a fan-favourite with his White House photoshoots going viral all over the internet.

Due to online support, several Twitter users were left disappointed to learn that he was being sent back to Delaware along with Champ. As a means of protest, they soon expressed their discontent by coming up with a slew of innovative memes and reactions in support of Major Biden:

Me hearing Major Biden and Champ have been sent back to Delaware due to a biting incident. pic.twitter.com/FqjZtkh5wj — idk (@heyhellonat) March 9, 2021

Major Biden bit someone in the White House and was sent away.



Me pic.twitter.com/8yiKFVpIq0 — Isabella Steele 💙 (@MsBellaSteele) March 9, 2021

Can't wait for the Oprah special where Major Biden opens up about his side of the story #OprahPlz pic.twitter.com/E5ASBxP9km — Zenith Tandukar (@zTiredScientist) March 9, 2021

Oprah — Was he provoked ? Was there a security breach ? I want to hear Major Biden’s side of the story. pic.twitter.com/Qo2qA59K9N — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) March 9, 2021

@Oprah to Major Biden:



Don’t confess to me that you ate someone’s homework. pic.twitter.com/5dmDEsHIi5 — 👀 (@noonesphere) March 9, 2021

Major Biden’s lawyer is on the case pic.twitter.com/0EDdGQHPll — Whitney Hoiston (@ITSYOURDESTINI1) March 9, 2021

Major Biden and Champ have been sent back to Delaware due to a biting incident!!!! pic.twitter.com/ITIcJrMQ2y — Ai Di (@Aida6971) March 9, 2021

all my homies stand with major biden pic.twitter.com/3IPP0alG0j — Rian Johnson trilogy era (@lastofthejed1s) March 9, 2021

Major Biden should be innocent until proven guilty. pic.twitter.com/wi776QYbda — Avanti Centrae, Multi-Award-Winning Author (@avanticentrae) March 9, 2021

Press release from Major Biden re : incident at WH.

"Fu*k you Fox". pic.twitter.com/A3ABqUxgJn — Beckett (@micktwomey6) March 9, 2021

I’m going to need yall to return Champ and Major Biden back in the White House. I ain’t playing with y’all. Leave my baby doggies alone. pic.twitter.com/BDljifC1tD — QueenJay (@YourQueenJayy) March 9, 2021

Remember: Major Biden is not at fault.

He's a good dog.

Someone put him under stress and the dog did what dogs do - growl and bite to keep additional stressors away. pic.twitter.com/MRhmqChhJl — JM6 (@The6thJM) March 9, 2021

Alistair and Atticus are shocked by allegations against Major Biden and believe he’s innocent! pic.twitter.com/gM05nGGlka — Rosalind Garcia (@GarciaRosalind) March 9, 2021

Major Biden being aggressive towards some staff?? He may be onto something German shepherds are smart.. maybe they have a dog whistle and are bothering them pic.twitter.com/sI2yGlcgeU — Neptune Scorpion (@lunarmermaid) March 9, 2021

I will tolerate no slander against Major Biden on my timeline. He’s a very good boy and this is a political hit job. https://t.co/Ogdd4LoXgU — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 9, 2021

1) He’s only 3

2) It’s a very new environment & lots of strangers he doesn’t know

3) Unsurprisingly, no one bothered to get a quote from Major. HIS side of the story remains untold. https://t.co/2TBFhGV1W8 — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) March 9, 2021

We stand with Major Biden pic.twitter.com/mRwPsv8wKW — Elliott Hughes (@Hoosierdude12) March 9, 2021

MAJOR BIDEN GETTING SENT BACK IS SO RUDE THATS LITERALLY HIS HOME.... SEND THE SECURITY OFFICER AWAY HE IS REPLACEABLE pic.twitter.com/pFfk2UWqrO — janhavi (@jkulks) March 9, 2021

Major Biden: so pretty sure we're moving back to Delaware. I may have made a mistake



Champ: pic.twitter.com/W7rYO7kxS8 — mountain abbey (@_hazelbite) March 9, 2021

Major Biden is innocent. pic.twitter.com/kEhXg8ssy4 — Employee of the Month (@clizzie27) March 9, 2021

I want to hear Major Biden's side of the story. Dogs are formidable judges of character. pic.twitter.com/f4JwP1dstO — Eric Turner Sr. (@redbeardzombie) March 9, 2021

Trump can paw 24 women and MAJOR BIDEN is the one who gets sent away? pic.twitter.com/OpEtckBmjS — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) March 9, 2021

We will have to wait for Major’s tell-all interview with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/gfaFKfFNkr — Mike Nessen (@Mike_Nessen) March 9, 2021

Humor aside, there certainly seems to be a steady flow of support coming the way of Major Biden.

As the internet struggles to come to terms with Champ and Major Biden's eviction from The White House, the reported biting incident continues to be shrouded in mystery.