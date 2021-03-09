Major Biden and Oprah memes trend online, as Twitter extends support in light of recent "White House biting incident"

According to official sources, US President Joe Biden's two German shepherds, Champ and Major Biden, were recently moved out of the White House and sent back to the Biden family home in Delaware, after the latter was involved in a "biting incident."
Major Biden, who was adopted by the President from a Delaware animal shelter back in 2018, is believed to have indulged in "aggressive behavior" and reportedly bitten a member of The White House security.
According to CNN's report, Major Biden is known to exhibit "agitated behavior on multiple occasions, which includes "jumping, barking and charging at staff and security."
CNN also reported that while the extent of the injury inflicted upon the White House security officer is unknown, it was reportedly serious enough to send Champ and Major Biden back to the family home in Delaware.
In response to this "injustice," several Twitter users began to extend support to the canine pair, as they humorously urged media mogul Oprah Winfrey to conduct an exclusive interview with Major Biden:
Fresh off her explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, several Twitter users opined that there is no one better than Oprah Winfrey to uncover the truth behind Major Biden's recent involvement in a biting incident.
Major Biden receives immense support online, as fans demand an Oprah interview
The 3-year old German shepherd recently made history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House, having been fostered by the Bidens from the Delaware Humane Association's Shelter.
Three days before the inauguration of Joe Biden, the Delaware Shelter held an exclusive "indoguration" for Major Biden, in order to mark the historic moment. Since then, the German shepherd has become a fan-favourite with his White House photoshoots going viral all over the internet.
Due to online support, several Twitter users were left disappointed to learn that he was being sent back to Delaware along with Champ. As a means of protest, they soon expressed their discontent by coming up with a slew of innovative memes and reactions in support of Major Biden:
Humor aside, there certainly seems to be a steady flow of support coming the way of Major Biden.
As the internet struggles to come to terms with Champ and Major Biden's eviction from The White House, the reported biting incident continues to be shrouded in mystery.